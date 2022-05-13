ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Song Friday! Hear New Music From Thao, Death Cab for Cutie, Noah Cyrus, Keb’ Mo’ and More

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xbE5_0fdE48zX00

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite songs and music videos from the week.

In this installment, we’ll feature work from Thao, Death Cab for Cutie, Noah Cyrus, Keb’ Mo’, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into all the new music.

1. Vic Mensa & Chance the Rapper

The two big-name rappers released a new track and music video this week. The song, “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3),” features the relentless lyricism from the two that has made them legends. Check out the new tune below.

2. girl in red

The Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red shared her latest song this week, “hornylovesickmess.” The piano-driven ballad is cheeky and expertly crafted. It showcases her strong voice and pointed message.

3. Danger Mouse & Black Thought

At long last, the music from this collaboration is hitting the public. Two legends in the game, rapper Black Thought (of The Roots fame) and producer Danger Mouse (of Gnarles Barkley fame) have long been sitting on these songs. They released the first single, “No Gold Teeth,” which you can hear below.

4. Keb’ Mo’

The multi-time Grammy Award-winning blues and Americana artist Keb’ Mo’ released a new live performance this week of his single, “Marvelous to Me,” from his latest album Good To Be… Check out the heartfelt tune below from the skilled songwriter and performer.

5. Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus, the skilled singer and sister of Miley, released her latest single this week, “Mr. Percocet.” The song, which is a pop hit about drugs, talks about the literal highs and lows they can offer to the people in their orbit. It’s also something of a coming-out party for the artist who we’re sure we’ll hear more from soon.

6. Death Cab for Cutie

The famed Pacific Northwest alternative rock band released its latest single this week. The song, “Roman Candles,” portends a new album, Asphalt Meadows, from the acclaimed group. Check out the new heart-pounding single below.

7. Valerie June

The talented spiritual singer Valerie June released a new cover of the Mazzy Star single, “Fade Into You,” earlier this week. The song is like a galaxy, which is June’s specialty. It’s ethereal, everywhere, and dynamic. Check it out below.

8. Kendrick Lamar

As most music fans have heard by now, Kendrick Lamar released his new LP today (May 13). The first single from the record, “The Heart Part 5,” has already caused a splash, featuring “deep fake” videos of Lamar morphing into people like Kobe Bryant and Kanye West. Check out the stunning new hit song below.

9. Thao

The standout songwriter and performer released a cover of the Bjork song, “Human Behavior,” which you can check out below. The video for the cover includes thoughts from Thao about her relationship with music.

10. Wilco

The Grammy Award-winning Americana band released its latest single earlier this week. That song, “Tired of Taking It Out On You,” is as much an admission of change as it is a new hit track. Check out the new acoustic-driven song below.

11. Amythyst Kiah

The stunning vocalist released a cover of Tori Amos’ song, “Sugar,” earlier this week. The powerful, pulsing rendition features Amythyst Kiah’s relentless voice and skillful interpretation. Check out the new rocker below.

12. The Smile

The British-born group that features members of Radiohead (including frontman Thom Yorke) released its latest single this week. That song, “Thin Thing,” showcases Yorke’s signature falsetto and offers an off-kilter-yet-delightful musicality, bolstered by sharp percussion.

13. Bret McKenzie

One-half of the comical songwriter duo Flight of the Concords, Bret McKenzie released his latest single this week ahead of his new solo project. The new song, “A Little Tune,” is as much a Broadway-style hit as it is a contemporary pop offering. Check out the new handsome tune below.

14. ROSALÍA

The popular singer released her latest music video earlier this week for her single, “Delirio De Grandeza.” The Spanish-singing songwriter, who continues to make waves ever since her Saturday Night Live performance, makes songs as sticky as any, from her falsetto voice to the skilled production.

15. Ton3s

Formerly The Hamiltones, this soulful group has stepped out with its newest single, “Got So Much Love.” It’s the kind of song you can listen to when you’re feeling down or lonely. It’s smooth as silk and uplifting as a warm breeze.

16. Måneskin

The rising rockers released their latest single today. That song, “SUPERMODEL,” is an electric-guitar driven funky track showcasing the band’s big, gravely singing and penchant for blowing out your speakers in the very best way. Check out the new tune here below.

17. Camila Cabello

The pop superstar released her latest music video today for the single, “Hasta Los Dientes.” The new video features bright colors, Spanish lyrics and the type of alluring delight that has made Cabello a household name these days. Check it out here below.

18. mxmtoon

The bedroom pop star released her latest single today. That new song, “coming of age,” also portends the artist’s new forthcoming album, rising, which is set for release next week on Friday. Check out the vibrant new track here below.

Photo by Jeremy Cowart / Missing Piece Group

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Doja Cat’s new single ‘Vegas’ for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ biopic

Doja Cat has released a new single titled ‘Vegas’, lifted from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming Elvis biopic. Released today (May 6), Doja’s new single takes the well-known song – originally sung by blues artist Big Mama Thornton in 1952, and famously covered by Elvis Presley four years later – and makes it her own. The rapper weaves samples of Thornton’s vocals into her rendition, adding her own fiery bars and a cutting trap beat.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Billboard Music Awards to feature Travis Scott, Becky G

Sunday's Billboard Music Awards will include performances by Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Becky G and other artists who have enjoyed chart-topping success.Sean “Diddy” Combs will emcee the show, which is being broadcast live from the MGM Grand Arena and will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC and its Peacock streaming service.Becky G, who released the album “Esquemas” on Friday, will perform her hit song “MAMIII," which topped the Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart. Sheeran will deliver a remote performance from Northern Ireland, where he is on tour.Other acts taking the stage include Scott, who's nominated in the dance/electronic music category, as well as Miranda Lambert, Meghan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and Grammy Awards darlings Silk Sonic. Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring. Read More Ukraine: Moscow makes new threat of retaliation against FinlandRooney ‘knocked sick’ by message about dead sister Vardy sent to agent
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Bjork
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Miley
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Noah Cyrus
Person
Tori Amos
Person
Bret Mckenzie
Person
Valerie June
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Vic Mensa
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: The Judds’ Final Performance At The 2022 CMT Music Awards

Prior to her untimely death at 76, Naomi Judd and her daughter Wynonna performed their hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. It was their last performance together before Naomi sadly succumbed to her mental illness. Their rendition of the hit proved to be a fan favorite, topping the charts at No. 5 in 1990.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Musicality#New Heart#Vic Mensa Chance#Norwegian#Americana
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Billboard Music Award Winners 2022: Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo & More Stars Win Big – Full List

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were returned to Las Vegas, taking place on Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The star-studded event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs , who also served as executive producer of the broadcast, which included performances by his long time friend Mary J. Blige, as well as Travis Scott and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson Covers Kelsea Ballerini, Outkast, The Smiths, and More in Latest Kellyoke

Kelly Clarkson may just have a future in this business. Of course, the television show host and reality show winner has a future—just look at the amazing renditions of cover songs she showcases each week on her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. And this past week was no different, with choices from Kelsea Ballerini, Outkast, The Smiths, and many more.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Seth Ennis is Tying up Loose Ends on “Hair Ties (I Don’t Wanna)”

Country singer Seth Ennis remembers some of the best advice he’s received as an artist. It’s something rather simple to conceptualize, but as it often goes, it’s easier said than done. “I heard a songwriter I really respect say in an interview once ‘the key to a hit song is to make heartbreak sound happy,'” Ennis said in a statement, “so I spent basically a year writing a ton of songs chasing that.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

2022 Billboard Music Awards Winners: Full List

It was music’s night to shine on Sunday night (May 15) at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards coming to us live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Performances are front and center during the 2-hour broadcast, with folks like Rauw Alejandro, Morga Wallen, Megan Thee Stallion, Dan & Shay, Miranda Lambert, and Elle King, Latto, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy