The Wait is Over—The New Kendrick Lamar Album is Here

A little over five years since his last album release, DAMN, Kendrick Lamar has finally dropped his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The contents of Lamar’s latest album are organized into halves—nine songs on Disc 1 and nine songs on Disc 2—creating the effect of a double album release. The two sections can be assumed to be labeled “Morale” and “Steppers” as per Lamar’s not-so-cryptic photo announcement via his oklama website. The site was also where he first announced the album.

Both halves total up to an hour and thirteen minutes of music from the California-hailing rapper. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also has several featured artists on its tracks alongside Lamar. Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, and Beth Gibbons are just a few of the featured collaborators.

This record is Lamar’s final release with the record label Top Dawg Entertainment.

Lamar previewed the album with the single release of “The Heart Part 5,” which he dropped on Mother’s Day. The song’s music video features a deep fake of former Los Angele Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant who passed away in a 2020 helicopter crash. Watch the music video for “The Heart Part 5” below and listen to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers HERE.

