ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Second Person Charged After Dozens Of Balloons Were Popped, Dumped In Biscayne Bay

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z1Qy_0fdE1V8o00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second person has been charged after dozens of balloons were popped onboard a large yacht docked within the Bayshore Landing marina.

Martina Gaspoz, 26, has been charged with willful disregard for the environment, a felony.

The man accused of dumping balloons , David Torres-Bocanegra, is also facing a felony charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3OvP_0fdE1V8o00

(Courtesy of @mmgoutboarddivision)

The man who rented the boat for a wedding proposal says he had no idea about the balloon incident.

Gaspoz was spotted popping/deflating 50 balloons on the yacht which were then illegally dumped in the bay, according to her arrest report.

During questioning, Gaspoz reportedly told police she assisted Torres-Bocanegra in removing the balloons.

She said when the charter ended, she left the boat and then saw a news crew filming and saw the spent balloons in the water.

Gaspoz said she felt ashamed of what they had done after looking at the social media posts, according to the arrest report.

“Balloons are horrible for our environment. They often look like jellyfish floating in the water, sea turtles eat them,” Debris Free Oceans Co-Founder Caiti Waks explained.

Recently, over 1,500 balloons were recovered in a cleanup operation at Biscayne National Park.

Comments / 3

Related
WSVN-TV

1 person sent to hospital after nearly 40 rounds fired in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to a residential area after a reported shooting injured one person. Tuesday evening, just after 3 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered over the area of Southwest 8th Terrace and 6th Place where 39 markers stood as evidence of bullet casings.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Man’s Remains Found In Shallow Grave Behind Miami Gardens Home, Woman Arrested

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens woman was arrested after the remains of a man were found in a shallow grave behind her home. Clio Trice, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police were called to the home in the 200 block of NW 184th Terrace on Monday after a man called and said Trice had come to his home and confessed to killing her partner. Clio Trice (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections) When officers arrived, Trice admitted to killing and burying her 81-year-old boyfriend, according to police. She also reportedly told them that she planned to turn herself in. “She went and told a person...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
One Green Planet

Man and Woman Facing Felony Charges After Throwing Hundreds of Balloons Into Florida Bay

A man and a woman are facing felony charges after popping and throwing hundreds of balloons into the Biscayne Bay in Florida. A witness shared a video on Instagram that showed a 26-year-old woman and 29-year-old man popping hundreds of balloons that were used as decoration on a chartered yacht during a marriage proposal. The public was outraged at the video and the utter lack of respect for the environment and marine life.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

South Florida Family Makes Plea To Help Find Son’s Suspended Killer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is heartbroken and begging for answers that can help them catch their son’s suspected killer. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Harris was shot and killed back in July near Southwest 270th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade following a heated dispute with neighbors. Detectives say a man named Joshua Campos is wanted for his murder and on Tuesday, the victim’s family made an emotional plea to bring their family and son justice. If you know where Campos is call police.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Police Locate Missing Woman 68-Year-Old Gwendolyn Spencer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has ended its search for 68-year-old Gwendolyn Spencer. Tuesday morning, they said she had been found. According to police, Spencer went missing from the Allapattah area at midnight Monday. Police were anxious to find Spencer since she suffers from COPD and may be in need of medical help. They said Spencer was located in good health and was reunited with her loved ones.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Balloons#Oceans#Biscayne Bay#Cbsmiami
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Florida woman tells neighbor she killed her husband and buried him in yard

A Miami area woman has been taken into custody after she told her neighbor that she strangled her husband and buried his body in her backyard. The Miami Gardens Police Department says they were dispatched to a home along the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace on Monday to investigate the incident.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Surfside Condo Collapse: Former Miami-Dade Fire Chief Dave Downey Confident Everything Was Done By Rescuers To Save Lives

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – Who was the voice in the rubble? That question has been one of the heartbreaking mysteries of the Surfside building collapse. A review by Miami Dade Fire Rescue has concluded that it was Theresa Velasquez, a 36-year-old entertainment industry executive from Los Angeles who was visiting her parents at the Champlain Towers South on the night of the collapse, according to a memo obtained by CBS Miami. Her parents – Julio, 67, and Angela, 60 – also died. Theresa Velasquez’s brother, David, said he accepts the findings of the fire department investigation. “There is no way to know 100 percent,” he...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

11-Year-Old Danylah Harrington Found Safe

UPDATE: Danylah Harrington has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word of her disappearance. DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 11-year-old Danylah Harrington. Danylah was last seen Monday at 9:30 p.m. in the area of 14500 SW 16th Street. Davie PD provided no other details. If you have any info on the whereabouts of Danylah, please call Davie PD at (954) 693-8200.
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Clever Thieves Using Signals From Key Fobs To Burglarize Vehicles

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police have recently seen isolated incidents of cars being broken into or stolen, while the owner’s key fob sits inside their home. Those incidents happened in the Keystone and Sans Souci neighborhoods. “We had a few isolated accounts of people saying that their vehicles were taken or compromised, broken into, and their keys are still with them. In doing our research we figured out what is enabling people to get into vehicles like that,” said North Miami Police Major Kessler Brooks. Brooks explained how the criminals pull this off. He told said that this is a...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy