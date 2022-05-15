ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder One Of 14 U.S. Cities Chosen For National Study On Urban Heat Islands

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Extreme heat kills more Americans each year than any other weather event. As Earth’s climate changes and our planet warms it is becoming more and more important to understand extreme heat and how it impacts people from place to place, since risk varies based on location. A temperature of 95 degrees in Boulder will feel much different than 95 degrees in Miami due to differences in relative humidity.

This summer researchers from NOAA and other agencies will partner along with citizen scientists to map the hottest parts of 14 cities around the United States. The U.S. communities chosen for the program include Boulder, Colorado; Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas; Columbia, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Montgomery County, Maryland; Omaha, Nebraska; Spokane, Washington; Philadelphia; Brooklyn, New York and San Francisco. In addition, NOAA is working with local groups in Africa and Brazil on international campaigns in Freetown, Sierra Leone and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvCwa_0fdE1TNM00

This map shows the 14 U.S. and two international communities that will take to the streets in 2022 as part of a NOAA-supported campaign to map heat islands in their communities. (credit: Climate.gov)

In this study researchers will target urban heat islands, which are parts of a city that can be up to 20 degrees hotter than nearby neighborhoods. The urban heat island is usually centered on the most urbanized part of the city with the highest concentration of buildings, concrete and asphalt.

“Our nation faces a climate crisis that has exacerbated inequities for low-income communities and communities of color,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “NOAA is helping communities measure their hottest places so that they can use this information to inform strategies to reduce the unhealthy and deadly effects of extreme heat and help us build a Climate Ready Nation.”

Similar heat studies have taken place over the past five years. In those studies some of the data was collected by volunteer citizen scientists who had heat sensors mounted on their own cars or bikes.

To collect data they would traverse their neighborhoods in the morning, afternoon and evening on the hottest days of the year with the sensors recording temperature, humidity, time and location at one second intervals. During the 2021 study, 79 citizen scientists took 1.2 million measurements in 24 communities.

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The Mountains, Denver Will See Rain And Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – More warm weather will dominate Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday before an enormous change. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain, snow, and unusually cold temperatures. Before a powerful cold front arrives Thursday evening, temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees again in Denver on Wednesday followed by upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday. These temperatures are far above normal for May. There is also another chance for late day thunderstorms on Wednesday mostly in the southeast region of the state and far from the Denver metro area. The chance for a thunderstorm along the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Warm Days Before A Blast Of Winter-Like Weather On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a replica of Monday in most of Colorado. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal and some areas will experience a brief thunderstorm late in the day. The Denver metro area will reach the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in May. Southeast Colorado will soar into the 90s while most mountain towns reach the 70s prompting another day with quickly melting snow in the high country. (source: CBS) The chance for a late thunderstorm is small overall but neighborhoods that see a storm Tuesday afternoon could experience very...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bustang To Estes Adds Stop In Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for Memorial Day, Bustang to Estes will resume on May 28. Organizers added another stop on the route in Rocky Mountain National Park. The Bustang to Estes service started in 2019, but had to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The service will make two roundtrips between Denver’s Union Station, Estes Park and RMNP each weekend through Oct. 2. (credit: CBS) “We’re excited to welcome Bustang back to Estes Park this summer,” said Mayor Wendy Koenig. “Whether you’re a local heading to the Denver area, or a guest visiting Estes, using Bustang is a great way to beat the stress of traffic, avoid buying more gas, and enjoy a smooth trip.” Passengers heading to the park will need to get to the Park & Ride transit hub on Bear Lake Road. They can later transfer to shuttles within the park. While Bustang passengers don’t need to buy a timed permit for the park, a roundtrip ticket for Bustang is $10 per person. Children 11 years old and younger ride for free with an adult. Find more information about the Bustang service in Estes Park.  
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

DIA Expects To Be Fourth-Busiest Airport Memorial Day Weekend

(CBS4) –– Denver International Airport will be packed during Memorial Day weekend. (credit: CBS) This is the first big travel weekend since airlines lifted mask mandates. DIA expects to be the fourth-busiest airport in the nation. Travel app Hopper says Aspen is a big destination along with both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder Rolls Out Chautauqua Park Shuttle Service For The Summer

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder is once again expecting that Chautauqua Park will be a popular destination this summer. That’s why the city is rolling out its shuttle service at the end of the month. Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS) The Park-to-Park shuttle program runs on summer weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. This year, the shuttle begins operating Saturday, May 28, and runs through Monday, Sept. 5. The holidays include Memorial Day, May 30, Independence Day, July 4, and Labor Day, Sept. 5. (credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) The shuttle picks up riders at several stops around Boulder as well as from the New Vista High School Parking lot at 700 20th St., the CU Regent parking lot at Regent Drive just east of Broadway and the downtown Boulder parking garages. Parking lot at Chautauqua Park (credit: CBS) There is paid parking at Chautauqua on weekends and summer holidays at $2.50/hour. During fall, winter and spring, there is no shuttle or satellite parking service, and parking is free at Chautauqua.
BOULDER, CO
