Minority DUP must not hold Northern Ireland to ransom | Letters

By Letters
 3 days ago
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, front right, attends a press conference at the parliament buildings in Belfast. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

A lot of attention has been given to Sinn Féin becoming the largest party in the Northern Ireland assembly as a result of last week’s election ( DUP to block formation of Northern Ireland power-sharing executive, 9 May ).

More significantly, the parties supporting the Northern Ireland protocol received 53.5% of first preference votes, compared with 40.1% for those parties against, resulting in 52 members in favour to 35 against. Of course, not everyone voted with the protocol in mind, and there were some small parties not in these figures. But it does indicate that those against the protocol are a minority.

Obviously, this does not mean that the opinions of those against the protocol do not matter. Their concerns should be addressed – but only in ways which take into account the views of the majority in favour of the protocol. And, democratically, they do not justify obstructing the establishing of a new Northern Ireland executive, as the Democratic Unionist party is doing.
Clem McCartney
Limavady, County Londonderry

• The government intends to further erode the right to peaceful protest by snatching away its legitimacy on the grounds of inconvenience. Meanwhile, its ally the DUP is conducting a protest which snatches away the legitimacy of the democratic process itself.

The DUP has proved itself adept at thwarting the political process, and has now decided that it will ignore the recent elections and block the governance the electorate voted for until the end of the year. The arrogance of its exercise of power is breathtaking, profoundly anti-democratic, and a lot more inconvenient to the people of Northern Ireland than gluing themselves to roads might be.
Dave Hepworth
Bakewell, Derbyshire

• Is it good for our international reputation that a minority party with 184,000 first preference votes in the Northern Ireland elections can determine the UK’s trade relations with the EU?
Tom Cannon
Manchester

• Liz Truss seems hellbent on destroying the last shreds of international respect the UK has and further trashing its reputation for honesty and decency. The answer is very simple. The Tories need to rejoin the single market and customs union – a change that would comply with the Good Friday agreement and have economic benefits for the rest of the UK.
Sally Churchill
Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

