New Orleans Saints schedule: Trip to Tampa Bay to battle Bucs in Week 13

New Orleans Saints schedule: Week 13

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Dec. 5 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN

Point spread: Saints +6

Saints +6 Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Saints 17

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

QB: Andy Dalton , Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton , Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston RB: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington

Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington WR: Chris Olave , Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas (injured reserve)

Chris Olave , Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas (injured reserve) TE: Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saint’s roster.

One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas . Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. New Orleans also added Jarvis Landry to provide an underneath option. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.

Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.

New Orleans Saints results

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints beat Atanta Falcons, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — New Orleans Saints lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 3 — New Orleans Saints fall to Carolina Panthers 22-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 Panthers 22, Saints 14 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 4 — New Orleans Saints come up short vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Vikings 28, Saints 25 9:30 AM NFL Network Tottenham Stadium – NFL International Series

Week 5 — New Orleans Saints outscore Seattle Seahawks 39-32

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Saints 39, Seahawks 32 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 6: New Orleans Saints lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 1:00 PM EST CBS

Week 7 — New Orleans Saints lose to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thu, Oct. 20 Cardinals 42, Saints 34 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 8 — New Orleans Saints stick a fork in Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 Saints 24, Raiders 0 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9 — New Orleans Saints fizzle out vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Nov. 7 Ravens 27, Saints 13 8:15 PM ESPN Monday Night Football

Week 10 — New Orleans Saints fall to Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 Steelers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 11 — New Orleans Saints march by Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 Saints 27, Rams 20 1:00 PM FOX

Week 12 — New Orleans Saints shoutout by 49ers, 13-0

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 49ers 13, Saints 0 4:25 PM FOX

New Orleans Saints schedule 2022

Here is the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule. Bookmark this page for updated odds, game info, matchup previews, and weekly score predictions.

Week 14: New Orleans Saints bye week

Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 vs Falcons TBD TBD

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 21

Week 16: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Dec. 24 @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Browns 34, Saints 27

Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 20, Saints 17

Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Panthers TBD TBD

Prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 17

New Orleans Saints projected record: 8-9

New Orleans Saints 2021 record: 9-8

