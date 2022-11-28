ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints schedule: Trip to Tampa Bay to battle Bucs in Week 13

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUUzz_0fdDvbxO00

New Orleans Saints schedule: Week 13

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 5 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Point spread: Saints +6
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Saints 17

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

  • QB: Andy Dalton , Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston
  • RB: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington
  • WR: Chris Olave , Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harty, Michael Thomas (injured reserve)
  • TE: Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saint’s roster.

One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas . Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Also Read:
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. New Orleans also added Jarvis Landry to provide an underneath option. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.

Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.

New Orleans Saints results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LuDo_0fdDvbxO00
Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints beat Atanta Falcons, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — New Orleans Saints lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 3 — New Orleans Saints fall to Carolina Panthers 22-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Panthers 22, Saints 14 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 4 — New Orleans Saints come up short vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Vikings 28, Saints 25 9:30 AM NFL Network
Tottenham Stadium – NFL International Series

Week 5 — New Orleans Saints outscore Seattle Seahawks 39-32

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Saints 39, Seahawks 32 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 6: New Orleans Saints lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 1:00 PM EST CBS
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: New York Jets fly, Buccaneers plummet into December

Week 7 — New Orleans Saints lose to the Arizona Cardinals, 42-34

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 20 Cardinals 42, Saints 34 8:15 PM Amazon Prime

Week 8 — New Orleans Saints stick a fork in Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Saints 24, Raiders 0 1:00 PM CBS

Week 9 — New Orleans Saints fizzle out vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 7 Ravens 27, Saints 13 8:15 PM ESPN
Monday Night Football

Week 10 — New Orleans Saints fall to Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Steelers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM FOX

Week 11 — New Orleans Saints march by Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Saints 27, Rams 20 1:00 PM FOX

Week 12 — New Orleans Saints shoutout by 49ers, 13-0

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 49ers 13, Saints 0 4:25 PM FOX

New Orleans Saints schedule 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TiwS_0fdDvbxO00
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule. Bookmark this page for updated odds, game info, matchup previews, and weekly score predictions.

Week 14: New Orleans Saints bye week

Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Falcons TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 21

Week 16: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS

See where the New Orleans Saints land in our updated NFL offense rankings

  • Prediction: Browns 34, Saints 27

Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 20, Saints 17

Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Panthers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 17

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

New Orleans Saints projected record: 8-9

New Orleans Saints 2021 record: 9-8

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Will Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami over the 49ers?

There are several high-profile matchups in the NFL during Week 13, but the Miami Dolphins traveling to Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably the biggest game on the slate. Tons of storylines to unpack in this one, most notably, the matchup between former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, now Miami's head coach, facing off against his mentor, Kyle Shanahan. How will McDaniel counter Shanahan's scheme on either side of the line of scrimmage? We've seen Tua Tagovailoa climb into third in the 2022 NFL MVP odds with huge production from his arm, finding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield for a lethal one-two punch. Can he overcome the league's best defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen’s first year as the Saints’ coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don’t expect Allen to be touting that fact this week. While technically accurate, it’s not necessarily representative of the product the Saints (4-8) have put on the field. “I don’t think we can pay attention to the standings too much,” Allen said Monday after reviewing video of yet another loss this season in which his team was plagued by botched execution at critical moments.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Leonard Fournette (hip) active at Buccaneers practice Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is participating Thursday in the first practice of the week. The Buccaneers began practicing on Thursday for Week 13 since they are playing on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette was listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week before sitting out Sunday, so just being active Thursday doesn't necessarily mean he's trending toward returning. Rachaad White will lead the Buccaneers' backfield again if Fournette is out.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster as they head into Week 13. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been activated from injured reserve to the practice squad, and linebacker J.J. Russell has been signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. To make room on the roster, the...
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy