New Orleans Saints schedule: Saints collide with Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saint’s roster.
One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas . Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.
Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. New Orleans also added Jarvis Landry to provide an underneath option. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.
Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.
New Orleans Saints results
Week 1 — New Orleans Saints beat Atanta Falcons, 27-26
