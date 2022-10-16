ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints schedule: Saints collide with Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

New Orleans Saints schedule: Week 7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Oct. 20 @ Cardinals 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Saints 24

New Orleans Saints roster outlook

  • QB: Andy Dalton , Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston (injured)
  • RB: Alvin Kamara, Tony Jones Jr, Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington
  • WR: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave , Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harty
  • TE: Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Nick Vannett

The New Orleans Saints quarterback situation is pretty similar to what everyone witnessed in 2021. Jameis Winston is back and New Orleans hopes he is the same after suffering a torn ACL. If he struggles or turnovers become a problem, veteran Andy Dalton is available to step in for a few weeks. Needless to say, the quarterback isn’t a strength of the Saint’s roster.

One lingering question about this team is Alvin Kamara. He’s an All-Pro talent, but likely facing a lengthy suspension for what happened in Las Vegas . Assuming he is unavailable for multiple games, the Saints’ backfield takes a massive hit and puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Fortunately, New Orleans is doing a 180 at receiver. After relying on Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris heavily last fall, those are now rotational weapons. Michael Thomas is back and 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave is the best No. 2 receiver the Saints have had in several years. New Orleans also added Jarvis Landry to provide an underneath option. With Taysom Hill shifting to tight end, a more natural position, the pass-catching weapons in New Orleans look a lot better.

Defensively, this is the unit that will carry the Saints in 2022. Dennis Allen remains in charge, coordinating a defense that regularly dominated its competition last year. Much of the talent remains in place and now Tyrann Mathieu is in the mix. This is shaping up to be an elite defense.

New Orleans Saints results

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — New Orleans Saints beat Atanta Falcons, 27-26

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 2 — New Orleans Saints lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Buccaneers 20, Saints 10 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 3 — New Orleans Saints fall to Carolina Panthers 22-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Panthers 22, Saints 14 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 4 — New Orleans Saints come up short vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Vikings 28, Saints 25 9:30 AM NFL Network
Tottenham Stadium – NFL International Series

Week 5 — New Orleans Saints outscore Seattle Seahawks 39-32

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Saints 39, Seahawks 32 1:00 PM EST FOX

Week 6: New Orleans Saints lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26 1:00 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 28, Saints 21

New Orleans Saints schedule 2022

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule. Bookmark this page for updated odds, game info, matchup previews, and weekly score predictions.

Week 8: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Raiders 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 31, Saints 27

Week 9: vs Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 7 vs Ravens 8:15 PM ESPN
Monday Night Football
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Saints 21

Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Steelers 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Saints 20, Steelers 14

Week 11: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 vs Rams 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Saints 21
Week 12: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ 49ers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: 49ers 27, Saints 20

Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 5 @ Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Saints 17

Week 14: New Orleans Saints bye week

Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 vs Falcons TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 21

Week 16: @ Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 @ Browns 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Browns 34, Saints 27

Week 17: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 20, Saints 17

Week 18: vs Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Panthers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Saints 23, Panthers 17
New Orleans Saints projected record: 8-9

New Orleans Saints 2021 record: 9-8

