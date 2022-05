Click here to read the full article. John Woo’s “Silent Night” recently wrapped principal photography in Mexico City. The film is the first U.S. action movie directed by the iconic helmer Woo in more than a decade. In “Silent Night,” Godlock (played by Joel Kinnaman) is a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary. Kinnaman is pictured above in an exclusive first look still from the actioner. The film...

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO