The Miami Heat have now advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years

The Heat defeated the Sixers 99-90 on Thursday night, winning the series 4-2. The Heat will play the winner of the Bucks-Celtics series (currently is in Game 6 with Milwaukee holding a 3-2 lead).

Jimmy Butler led the charge for the Miami Heat. Butler scored 32 points on 13-for-29 shooting from the field. He knocked down 2-for-6 from behind the three-point line. Butler also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Coach Spoelstra had strong praise for Butler postgame.

“I think he’s one of the ultimate competitors in this profession,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was brilliant all series long. The challenges only get tougher here. He saw there was an opportunity to end this tonight and he wasn’t going to let this get to seven.”

More Heat Contributions

Max Strus scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out five assists.

scored 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out five assists. P.J. Tucker scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Tyler Herro scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is Tuesday, 5/17 in Miami.

The post Key Points: Jimmy Butler Leads The Way, Heat Eliminate Sixers 4-2 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .