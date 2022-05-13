ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Edward J. Alli

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward J. Alli, 81, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home. Born in Rome, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Lena Alli. Ed was also the foster son of the late Raymond and Edith Burdick, Brookfield, NY. He graduated...

George Ernest Washburn

AVA, NY — George Ernest Washburn, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by family. George was born July 10, 1949, in Utica, NY to Ernest J. Washburn and Dorothy C. (Bacon) Washburn. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1967, and from SUNY Morrisville in 1969 with a degree in Computer Science.
AVA, NY
Harry E. Worthington

FORESTPORT — Harry E. Worthington, 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2022. He was born in Utica, NY, on August 21, 1926, to the late Henry and Edith Worthington. He grew up mostly in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a 1944 graduate of SUNY Cobleskill and a veteran of WWII.
FORESTPORT, NY
ROUNDUP: Oneida softball wins pair at the Mudville Morabito Tournament ...

The Oneida softball team won two of three games at the Mudville Morabito Tournament over the weekend. Oneida started out with a 6-1 win over Deposit. The team started with three runs in the first inning. That was all Kerrigan Crysler needed for run support. She went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed an unearned run on three hits. She struck out four.
ONEIDA, NY
ROUNDUP: Westmo JVs sweep doubleheader from HP; RFA boys lax tops Utica

The Westmoreland junior varsity softball team swept a doubleheader against host Holland Patent Friday, winning 7-4 and 15-4. In the 7-4 win, Abrianna Metz tripled and Jenna Hutchins and Skylar McLaughlin had a hit each. Olivia Moore got the win, striking out five. In the second game, Metz had two...
UTICA, NY
Obituaries
Samuel R. Davies

Samuel R. Davies, 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born on March 3, 1940, in Oneida, N.Y., a son of the late Robert and Ruth Greene Davies. On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Linda A. Tuffey. Samuel was employed as a welder with Nolan-Jampo of Rome and was formerly employed by Spargo Wire. He had a true passion for Marial Arts, Samuel earned a Black Belt and became a Karate Instructor. After becoming disabled, Samuel would not let his disability hold him back, he would instruct his students from his wheelchair. Samuel was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting. He also enjoyed going camping in his pop-up camper and spending time with his canine companion Peppy.
ROME, NY
SUNY Poly celebrates Class of 2022

MARCY — Graduating students celebrated as they took part in SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s (SUNY Poly’s) 2022 commencement ceremonies. They were congratulated by Acting President Tod A. Laursen and Interim Provost Steve Schneider, as well as deans and faculty from the institute’s five colleges. SUNY Poly’s College...
MARCY, NY
Kenneth Udell Beasock

Kenneth “Ken” Udell Beasock, 89, of Rome, passed away on May 5, 2022, in Lake City, Florida. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Rome, New York, to Kenneth J. Beasock and Blanche E. (Seifert) Beasock. Ken had a distinguished career in the U.S. Marine Corps serving...
ROME, NY
Sign-up for ‘David’ bus trip

A two-day bus trip to see the production of “David” at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pa. will be held on July 15 and 16, departing from Clinton and Dolgeville. David is a legendary figure in the Old Testament of the Bible who rises from shepherd to king after slaying the giant Goliath.
LANCASTER, PA
Helen A. Wilson

Helen A. Wilson, age 71, Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Rome Health. Helen was born in Oneida February 23, 1951, a daughter of Adam A. and Oretta Thompson Skachenko. She graduated from VVS, Class of 1969, and attended BOCES School of Nursing and Utica School of Commerce.
ROME, NY
Utica man accused of beating victim with cane

UTICA — A 33-year-old man is accused of beating another man with a walking cane on Oswego Street Sunday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Kareem Cohen, of Utica, repeatedly struck another man with the cane in the 800 block of Oswego St. at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim suffered several cuts and bruises in the attack, and he was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, police stated.
UTICA, NY
Five at MVCC awarded Clarkson transfer scholarships

UTICA — Five Mohawk Valley Community College students have been awarded merit-based transfer scholarships to Clarkson University. Three students received the Clarkson University Leadership Award, which recognizes students who demonstrate leadership and outstanding academic achievement. The award is in the amount of $15,000 per year for two years. The...
UTICA, NY
Cazenovia College conducts 197th commencement ceremony

CAZENOVIA — Nearly 200 graduates lined the inner-campus lawn at Cazenovia College on Saturday morning to celebrate completing their degrees. Class of 2022 Valedictorian Jennifer Forward reflected on her time spent at Cazenovia, stating it was the "fastest and most transformative years of my life." "We expected lots of...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Islay N charges late to capture Vernon feature

VERNON — Islay N and driver Justin Huckabone went from last to first to win the $7,700 Fillies & Mares Open Pace at Vernon Downs on Saturday. Surreal Feeling (Josh Kinney) went straight to the front and led to the first quarter in 26.2 seconds. She used a 28-second second quarter to hit the half first in 54.2 seconds. The 7-year-old mare glided to three-quarters in 1:23.1.
VERNON, NY
Police: Utica man found with ghost gun, crack cocaine

UTICA — A Utica man was found with a loaded ghost gun and a quantity of crack cocaine on the city's east side late Sunday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Desmond Anthony, 36, was spotted with a handgun at a convenience store at the intersection of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police said they responded to the scene and spotted Anthony leaving the store.
UTICA, NY
Rome man faces third contempt charge

ROME — A 20-year-old man is facing his third contempt charge in Rome so far this year for continued harassment of a woman, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Wilfredo Cotto III, of Rome, opened a bedroom window from the outside in the 100 block of Turin St. around 10:50 p.m. April 23, ordering the woman inside to open the front door for him. Police said the woman did so out of fear of Cotto.
ROME, NY
Police seek missing New Hartford teen

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing after running away from home in New Hartford, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson, 14, was reported missing on Monday. Jobson has black hair and blue eyes. Police said she is roughly 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Jobson was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black T-shirt.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Black Knights win pair of baseball games over the weekend

The Rome Free Academy baseball team got a convincing 10-1 win over host Utica Notre Dame in the Tri-Valley League Sunday, a day after defeating non-league host East Syracuse-Minoa 15-9. On Sunday, the RFA offense scored in all but two innings, slowly building an overwhelming lead. Jake Premo had a...
ROME, NY
Five airmen promoted at 224th Air Defense Group

ROME — Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, adjutant general for New York, has announced the promotion of five airmen at the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Air Defense Group in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Those promoted include:. Staff Sgt. Jason Calandra, of...
ROME, NY
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Utica

UTICA — The New York Lottery Saturday announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the May 13 Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $21,725.50, was purchased at Price Chopper located at 50 Auert Ave., North Utica Shopping Center in Utica. Take 5 players with midday and evening...
UTICA, NY

