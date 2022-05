Carol Jean DeFabio, 88, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born on August 6, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of Charles and Antoinette (Paolozzi) Marasco. Carol was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and continued to play an active role in helping plan and organize the annual reunions, which she did with joy. She married Arnold DeFabio on October 8, 1955. She was employed as an accountant with General Electric Co. in Utica, until her retirement in 1990. Carol was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Whitesboro.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO