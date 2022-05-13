ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, NY

Locardie ‘Cardie’ Klis

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocardie “Cardie” Klis, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2022. She was born April 14, 1920, in New York Mills, a daughter...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Carol Jean DeFabio

Carol Jean DeFabio, 88, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born on August 6, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of Charles and Antoinette (Paolozzi) Marasco. Carol was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and continued to play an active role in helping plan and organize the annual reunions, which she did with joy. She married Arnold DeFabio on October 8, 1955. She was employed as an accountant with General Electric Co. in Utica, until her retirement in 1990. Carol was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Whitesboro.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Leona S. Myers

Leona S. Myers, 83, of Rexford, N.Y. and formerly of Rome, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022, with her loving family at her side at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y. She was born on May 15, 1938, in Camden, N.Y., a daughter of the late Lucius C. and Elizabeth D. Skinner. Leona was a graduate of Camden Central High School and was a member of St. Peter’s Church of Rome.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

JoAnn (Puleo) Smith

NEW HARTFORD — JoAnn Smith, 80, of New Hartford passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born in Frankfort on November 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Paul and Angelina Puleo, Sr. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort Schuyler High School with the class of 1959. JoAnn was employed as a Secretary for Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY, The Pentagon, Washington DC, Richards Gebaur AFB, MO, RADC, Rome in the Research and Development Division, Department of the Treasury in the General Council Department, Washington DC, Vanderbilt School of Law, Nashville, TN and she returned to Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome NY serving with NEADS until her retirement in 2002. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort and St. Peters Church, Rome. She was a member of YMCA, G.A.L.S. Club, Red Hat Society, Ava Dorfman Senior Citizens and the South Rome Senior Citizens.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

George Ernest Washburn

AVA, NY — George Ernest Washburn, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by family. George was born July 10, 1949, in Utica, NY to Ernest J. Washburn and Dorothy C. (Bacon) Washburn. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1967, and from SUNY Morrisville in 1969 with a degree in Computer Science.
AVA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Samuel R. Davies

Samuel R. Davies, 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born on March 3, 1940, in Oneida, N.Y., a son of the late Robert and Ruth Greene Davies. On July 5, 1969, he was united in marriage to Linda A. Tuffey. Samuel was employed as a welder with Nolan-Jampo of Rome and was formerly employed by Spargo Wire. He had a true passion for Marial Arts, Samuel earned a Black Belt and became a Karate Instructor. After becoming disabled, Samuel would not let his disability hold him back, he would instruct his students from his wheelchair. Samuel was a gifted artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting. He also enjoyed going camping in his pop-up camper and spending time with his canine companion Peppy.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — May 14, 2022

ALLI — Edward J. Alli, 81, on May 9, 2022. Calling hours 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Private burial Oneida Lake Cemetery, Messengers Bay, Canastota. Contributions to the Oneida Lake Cemetery or the 7th Day Baptist...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Helen A. Wilson

Helen A. Wilson, age 71, Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Rome Health. Helen was born in Oneida February 23, 1951, a daughter of Adam A. and Oretta Thompson Skachenko. She graduated from VVS, Class of 1969, and attended BOCES School of Nursing and Utica School of Commerce.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Girl Scouts recognize volunteers

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, serving 26 counties in New York — including Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Lewis counties as well as two counties in Pennsylvania, recently recognized the thousands of adult volunteers who give their time and dedication to local Girl Scouts, including several area residents.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harry E. Worthington

FORESTPORT — Harry E. Worthington, 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2022. He was born in Utica, NY, on August 21, 1926, to the late Henry and Edith Worthington. He grew up mostly in Schenectady, NY, and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a 1944 graduate of SUNY Cobleskill and a veteran of WWII.
FORESTPORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Islay N charges late to capture Vernon feature

VERNON — Islay N and driver Justin Huckabone went from last to first to win the $7,700 Fillies & Mares Open Pace at Vernon Downs on Saturday. Surreal Feeling (Josh Kinney) went straight to the front and led to the first quarter in 26.2 seconds. She used a 28-second second quarter to hit the half first in 54.2 seconds. The 7-year-old mare glided to three-quarters in 1:23.1.
VERNON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sign-up for ‘David’ bus trip

A two-day bus trip to see the production of “David” at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pa. will be held on July 15 and 16, departing from Clinton and Dolgeville. David is a legendary figure in the Old Testament of the Bible who rises from shepherd to king after slaying the giant Goliath.
LANCASTER, PA
Romesentinel.com

Utica man accused of beating victim with cane

UTICA — A 33-year-old man is accused of beating another man with a walking cane on Oswego Street Sunday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Kareem Cohen, of Utica, repeatedly struck another man with the cane in the 800 block of Oswego St. at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim suffered several cuts and bruises in the attack, and he was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, police stated.
UTICA, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Rome man faces third contempt charge

ROME — A 20-year-old man is facing his third contempt charge in Rome so far this year for continued harassment of a woman, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Wilfredo Cotto III, of Rome, opened a bedroom window from the outside in the 100 block of Turin St. around 10:50 p.m. April 23, ordering the woman inside to open the front door for him. Police said the woman did so out of fear of Cotto.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Westmo JVs sweep doubleheader from HP; RFA boys lax tops Utica

The Westmoreland junior varsity softball team swept a doubleheader against host Holland Patent Friday, winning 7-4 and 15-4. In the 7-4 win, Abrianna Metz tripled and Jenna Hutchins and Skylar McLaughlin had a hit each. Olivia Moore got the win, striking out five. In the second game, Metz had two...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged after domestic dispute

ROME — A 42-year-old man has been charged following a domestic dispute with his sister in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Steven J. Brown, of Rome, was in an argument with his sister at her home on Erie Boulevard West at about 9:48 p.m. May 3. Police said Brown put his hands on his sister and she took him outside.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Police seek missing New Hartford teen

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing after running away from home in New Hartford, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson, 14, was reported missing on Monday. Jobson has black hair and blue eyes. Police said she is roughly 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Jobson was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black T-shirt.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Trenton Falls fine artists featured in exhibit at Unity Hall

BARNEVELD — Three Trenton Falls area fine artists, Martha Deming, Mary P. Murphy, and Lorraine VanHatten will present their work in the exhibit “The Barneveld 3 at Unity Hall” on Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22, at Unity Hall, 101 Vanderkemp Ave., Barneveld. Hours are 4 to 7...
BARNEVELD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged after alleged gas station drive-offs

ROME — A Rome man has been charged with two gas station drive-offs from separate Stewart's Shops in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Celestino Fonseca, 43, of Rome, filled up his vehicle with $50 worth of gas and then $60 worth of gas from both the Stewart's on Floyd Avenue and the Stewart's on Erie Boulevard in late April, on two separate occasions. Both times, police said Fonseca drove off without paying for the gas — and store employees captured his vehicle and license plate.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Celebrating the author of creation

Steve Clark, Executive Director of Delta Lake Bible Conference Center. Spring is such a wonderful time of the year. We see the trees bud, the smell of fresh mowed grass, and new growth comes alive. We can look around and see creation spring to life. It reminds us of the faithfulness of God. The author of creation gives us glimpses of how much he loves us and that we can trust in him.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mohawk Valley Choral Society performs spring concert Sunday

UTICA—The Mohawk Valley Choral Society presents its spring concert “Songs of Light and Love” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Our Lady of Lourdes campus of Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish, at 2222 Genesee St. in Utica. Now in its 40th year, and under...
UTICA, NY

