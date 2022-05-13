John D. Coy

NEW HARTFORD — JoAnn Smith, 80, of New Hartford passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born in Frankfort on November 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Paul and Angelina Puleo, Sr. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort Schuyler High School with the class of 1959. JoAnn was employed as a Secretary for Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY, The Pentagon, Washington DC, Richards Gebaur AFB, MO, RADC, Rome in the Research and Development Division, Department of the Treasury in the General Council Department, Washington DC, Vanderbilt School of Law, Nashville, TN and she returned to Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome NY serving with NEADS until her retirement in 2002. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort and St. Peters Church, Rome. She was a member of YMCA, G.A.L.S. Club, Red Hat Society, Ava Dorfman Senior Citizens and the South Rome Senior Citizens.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO