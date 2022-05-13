ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

John D. Coy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDARVILLE, NY — John D. Coy 61, of Cedarville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1960, in Herkimer, NY, a son of Howard and Betty (Walts) Coy. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Markham Central...

George Ernest Washburn

AVA, NY — George Ernest Washburn, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by family. George was born July 10, 1949, in Utica, NY to Ernest J. Washburn and Dorothy C. (Bacon) Washburn. He graduated from Oswego High School in 1967, and from SUNY Morrisville in 1969 with a degree in Computer Science.
AVA, NY
Funeral notices — May 14, 2022

ALLI — Edward J. Alli, 81, on May 9, 2022. Calling hours 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Private burial Oneida Lake Cemetery, Messengers Bay, Canastota. Contributions to the Oneida Lake Cemetery or the 7th Day Baptist...
ROME, NY
Carol Jean DeFabio

Carol Jean DeFabio, 88, of Whitesboro, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Carol was born on August 6, 1933, in Utica, the daughter of Charles and Antoinette (Paolozzi) Marasco. Carol was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and continued to play an active role in helping plan and organize the annual reunions, which she did with joy. She married Arnold DeFabio on October 8, 1955. She was employed as an accountant with General Electric Co. in Utica, until her retirement in 1990. Carol was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Whitesboro.
WHITESBORO, NY
JoAnn (Puleo) Smith

NEW HARTFORD — JoAnn Smith, 80, of New Hartford passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born in Frankfort on November 10, 1941, the daughter of the late Paul and Angelina Puleo, Sr. She attended Frankfort schools and graduated from Frankfort Schuyler High School with the class of 1959. JoAnn was employed as a Secretary for Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, NY, The Pentagon, Washington DC, Richards Gebaur AFB, MO, RADC, Rome in the Research and Development Division, Department of the Treasury in the General Council Department, Washington DC, Vanderbilt School of Law, Nashville, TN and she returned to Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome NY serving with NEADS until her retirement in 2002. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort and St. Peters Church, Rome. She was a member of YMCA, G.A.L.S. Club, Red Hat Society, Ava Dorfman Senior Citizens and the South Rome Senior Citizens.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
ROUNDUP: Oneida softball wins pair at the Mudville Morabito Tournament ...

The Oneida softball team won two of three games at the Mudville Morabito Tournament over the weekend. Oneida started out with a 6-1 win over Deposit. The team started with three runs in the first inning. That was all Kerrigan Crysler needed for run support. She went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed an unearned run on three hits. She struck out four.
ONEIDA, NY
ROUNDUP: Westmo JVs sweep doubleheader from HP; RFA boys lax tops Utica

The Westmoreland junior varsity softball team swept a doubleheader against host Holland Patent Friday, winning 7-4 and 15-4. In the 7-4 win, Abrianna Metz tripled and Jenna Hutchins and Skylar McLaughlin had a hit each. Olivia Moore got the win, striking out five. In the second game, Metz had two...
UTICA, NY
SUNY Poly celebrates Class of 2022

MARCY — Graduating students celebrated as they took part in SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s (SUNY Poly’s) 2022 commencement ceremonies. They were congratulated by Acting President Tod A. Laursen and Interim Provost Steve Schneider, as well as deans and faculty from the institute’s five colleges. SUNY Poly’s College...
MARCY, NY
MVCC salutes honor society inductees

UTICA — Six students at Mohawk Valley Community College have been inducted into Spire, a national honor society that recognizes the achievements of adult learners and nontraditional students enrolled in two-year colleges. MVCC’s Spring 2022 Spire inductees are:. Jacqueline Ackerman, of Rome, criminal justice;. Keisha Danois, of Utica,...
UTICA, NY
Clinton’s Barone turns in high marks in pole vault, lacrosse

CLINTON — Claire Barone, a Clinton senior, is having a standout spring in two sports. Most notably, Barone broke the Clinton program record in the pole vault at the fifth annual Ed Wadas co-ed invitational last Friday at Whitesboro. In an attempt that featured its own twists and turns before it even happened, she eventually vaulted to a mark of 10 feet, five inches.
CLINTON, NY
UPDATE: Police locate missing Vienna teen

VIENNA — A 15-year-old boy reported missing after running away from home in Vienna very early Monday morning has been located, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The teen — Zaren Domena — was found around 5 p.m. by law enforcement officials. Earlier Monday, sheriff's deputies...
VIENNA, NY
Police: Utica man found with ghost gun, crack cocaine

UTICA — A Utica man was found with a loaded ghost gun and a quantity of crack cocaine on the city's east side late Sunday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Desmond Anthony, 36, was spotted with a handgun at a convenience store at the intersection of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police said they responded to the scene and spotted Anthony leaving the store.
UTICA, NY
Islay N charges late to capture Vernon feature

VERNON — Islay N and driver Justin Huckabone went from last to first to win the $7,700 Fillies & Mares Open Pace at Vernon Downs on Saturday. Surreal Feeling (Josh Kinney) went straight to the front and led to the first quarter in 26.2 seconds. She used a 28-second second quarter to hit the half first in 54.2 seconds. The 7-year-old mare glided to three-quarters in 1:23.1.
VERNON, NY
Black Knights win pair of baseball games over the weekend

The Rome Free Academy baseball team got a convincing 10-1 win over host Utica Notre Dame in the Tri-Valley League Sunday, a day after defeating non-league host East Syracuse-Minoa 15-9. On Sunday, the RFA offense scored in all but two innings, slowly building an overwhelming lead. Jake Premo had a...
ROME, NY
Police seek missing New Hartford teen

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing after running away from home in New Hartford, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson, 14, was reported missing on Monday. Jobson has black hair and blue eyes. Police said she is roughly 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Jobson was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeved black T-shirt.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Utica man accused of beating victim with cane

UTICA — A 33-year-old man is accused of beating another man with a walking cane on Oswego Street Sunday morning, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Kareem Cohen, of Utica, repeatedly struck another man with the cane in the 800 block of Oswego St. at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday. The victim suffered several cuts and bruises in the attack, and he was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, police stated.
UTICA, NY
Frankfort-Schuyler hosts health fair

FRANKFORT — The Frankfort-Schuyler Community Health and Wellness Fair took place this week to highlight the importance of individuals taking care of their mental, physical and emotional well-being. The event was organized by Frankfort-Schuyler School District Social Worker Jeana Penree and counselors Andrea Cordero and Nicole Ruddy. Among partners...
FRANKFORT, NY
Rome man faces third contempt charge

ROME — A 20-year-old man is facing his third contempt charge in Rome so far this year for continued harassment of a woman, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Wilfredo Cotto III, of Rome, opened a bedroom window from the outside in the 100 block of Turin St. around 10:50 p.m. April 23, ordering the woman inside to open the front door for him. Police said the woman did so out of fear of Cotto.
ROME, NY
Bilodeau captures opening event of 2022 NYSGA Amateur Series

VERONA — A field of 96 golfers competed May 5 at Turning Stone Resort’s Kaluhyat Golf Club in the opening event of the 2022 NYSGA Amateur Series season. Roman E.J. Bilodeau of Crestwood Golf Club was the men’s division under-10 handicap gross winner. The net winner in...
VERONA, NY
Kirkland fatal crash under investigation

KIRKLAND — A 33-year-old man was killed when his ATV flipped on Bogusville Hill Road Saturday evening and he suffered a severe head injury, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Matthew Rounds, 33, of Clinton, was operating a 2012 Can-Am Commander on Bogusville Hill Road...
KIRKLAND, NY

