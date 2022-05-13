ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian comments on the QB decision timetable

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IevLH_0fdDforT00

Much of the offseason talk around Texas football is about the quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers.

This marks the second season in a row Texas has dealt with a quarterback controversy. Card beat out now Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson just before the season began.

Card did not hold on to the starting role very long. He was benched after struggling in Week 2 against Arkansas. The Texas quarterback room ended up being a revolving door for much of the 2021 season.

When asked about a timetable for naming a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, Steve Sarkisian hinted a decision could be made earlier this year.

Regardless of who wins the job in Week 1, Card or Ewers will have to prove it on the field. Sark is not one to sit around while his quarterbacks struggle.

