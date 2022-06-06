My Weary Days and Sleepless Nights With Depression
By Brian Brewington
WebMD
Sleep has paradoxically been the reason why I’ve overslept, slept, or tried to sleep the days away. It’s why I haven’t been able to sleep at night or have gone through periods where I don’t sleep correctly or soundly for nights on end. It’s all...
When I watch TV or movies and there’s a scene of drowning, I feel a tinge of anxiety rise up. I find myself taking deep breaths. And maybe most people feel the same way. Except, I really do know what it feels like to not be able to breathe.
"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.
It is a frustrating thing to live in a world that encourages us to mask struggle and pain, and where flaws, failures, and tragedies are spoken about in hushed tones. Our painful secrets hide the feelings we all experience but try to ignore -- grief, shame, guilt. We grow up...
