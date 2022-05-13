Enter to Win Tickets to Mulligans Outdoor Bash

Join the library as we learn the reality behind working in forensics, led by the Abilene Police Department. Join us for a look inside the world of Forensics. We will have the Abilene Police Department here to share about the different aspects of working in forensics - science, fingerprints, and crime scene! See how real life forensics compares to TV forensics .This program is geared toward older kids/teens and adults. Come participate in what should be a really informative event.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO