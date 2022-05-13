ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Top floor of North Park office building catches on fire, sending 1 employee to the hospital

By Sun Times Media Wire
A fire broke out on the top floor of an office building on the Far Northwest Side Friday morning, sending an employee to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire spread on the fifth-floor machine room of the Peterson Corporate Center, at 3525 W. Peterson Ave., in North Center, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Work was being done on the roof at the time, but it’s too early to tell if that’s what caused the fire, Langford said.

Firefighters responded around 9:10 a.m. and quickly put out the fire on the top floor, he said.

A man who worked in the building was taken to a hospital in fair-to-serious condition for smoke inhalation, Langford said.

Cellphone service in the area may be affected because the building, which has a cell tower on its roof, will remain without power for some time, Langford said.

CHICAGO, IL
