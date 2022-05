COOKEVILLE – Business leader and local community advocate Gene Bressler announced today that he is suspending his campaign for the upcoming City Council race in Cookeville. Bressler qualified for the race on April 5 with the submittal of his documents to be on the ballot. But since then, a deteriorating health situation with some of Bressler’s closest elderly relatives whom he is immediately responsible has forced him to reconsider the best use of his personal time over the next several months.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO