ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hofer scores in Calder Cup Playoffs

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlues goalie prospect becomes just the second goalie to score in AHL playoffs. Blues goalie prospect Joel Hofer scored to help the Springfield Thunderbirds to a 2-0 series lead. 00:38 • May 13, 2022. While the St. Louis Blues were busy finishing off the Minnesota Wild in Game...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Not Expected Back in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins had their season ripped out of their hands by Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers in overtime on Sunday. The team battled all season long and overcame injury after injury, displaying a ‘next man up’ mentality throughout the entire regular season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Lightning HC Jon Cooper bluntly calls out ‘BS’ take ahead of cardiac Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs have an extremely important date this Sunday night, as they will be playing Game 7 of their scintillating first-round series. The Bolts are looking to keep their hopes alive for a three-peat, having won the last two editions of the Stanley Cup Finals. But the job hasn’t been made easy by Auston Matthews and the stubborn Maple Leafs, who’s got the home-ice advantage in Game 7.
NHL
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Insane Game 7 Ending

The first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins came to a close with a nail-biting finish on Saturday evening. After trailing 3-1 for the entirety of the third period, the Bruins scored a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the Game 7 contest. Boston then won...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Sidney Crosby unhappy with Penguins’ lowball contract offers to Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a major crossroads when it comes to the future, with multiple key players on expiring contracts and not much financial wiggle room to work with. The futures of certain key players are certainly in jeopardy, including Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust, who all could hit free agency this year. According to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi, during an appearance on 937 The Fan, the Penguins’ latest offers submitted to Letang and Malkin reportedly “did not sit well with” franchise legend and team captain Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

REJECTED PENGUINS FAN GETS ENGAGED

We all remember the Penguins fan from Game 4 who tried to celebrate a goal by kissing his sweetheart... and then was brutally rejected on the jumbotron:. Well, turns out longtime fan and boyfriend Matt McHugh and his sweetie got engaged at PPG paints arena prior to Game 6. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Penguins, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning? Some insiders think there should be a change. Others aren’t so sure. Meanwhile, what comes next for the Boston Bruins after they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrice Bergeron staying?
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Steven Santini
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Doug Armstrong
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Makar Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favourite

No matter what you think of Darryl Sutter’s coaching philosophies, the stone-faced bench boss knows what he’s talking about when it comes to hockey. Just as many predicted, the Colorado Avalanche swept the Juuse Saros-less Nashville Predators in a ruthlessly efficient first-round performance. While the Avalanche’s top forwards all delivered, superstar defenseman Cale Makar orchestrated the four-game destruction with his surgeon-like precision from the blueline. His zone transition wizardry and offensive production were on full display, making him the early, early Conn Smythe Trophy favourite as the playoff MVP. Let’s dig into how his elevated play has the Avalanche eyeing their first berth in the Western Conference Finals since the 2002 Playoffs.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Raanta's daughter crashes postgame press conference in adorable fashion

5-year-old gives Hurricanes goalie big hug after Game 7 win. During Antti Raanta's postgame media availability, Antti Raanta's daughter joined him at the podium. Antti Raanta had the cutest press conference crasher on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes goalie's five-year-old daughter Evelyn ran up to her dad at the press conference...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues#Stanley Cup#Calder Cup Playoffs#Atlantic Division#Nhl Draft
NHL

Panarin has signature moment for Rangers in Game 7 victory

NEW YORK -- Artemi Panarin fought through the stress and aggravation that plagued him throughout the Eastern Conference First Round to deliver his signature moment with the New York Rangers. The magic that made Panarin a sensation early in his NHL career -- he won the Calder Trophy voted as...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Brayden Point exits Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs after brutal injury

There is now a major injury concern regarding Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point in the Game 7 clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over the late stages of the first period, Point was forced to leave the ice due to an apparent right leg injury. The sixth-year center took on an unbalanced fall along the boards after being slightly clipped from behind by Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano.
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a series-clinching win in Toronto

The Tampa Bay Lightning punched their ticket to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night, wrapping up their opening-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 2-1 road win in Game 7. After heading into Game 6 with their backs against the wall, the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up Next in NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The league also will get the Battle of Alberta for the first time in 31 years with the Calgary Flames facing the Edmonton Oilers. The Rangers and Hurricanes last played in the postseason during the expanded 24-team bubble playoffs in 2020. Connor McDavid was almost six years away from being born during the last Calgary-Edmonton series. The other East series is a Sunshine State rematch between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. And the Western Conference top-seeded Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the St. Louis Blues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs second-round schedule announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Tuesday. All times listed are ET and subject to change. EASTERN CONFERENCE. Florida [A1] vs. Tampa Bay [A3]. Tuesday, May 17: 7 p.m....
NHL
NHL

Video Review: PIT @ NYR - 10:18 of the Second Period

Jake Guentzel’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Rangers net. Explanation: Video review confirmed that Jake Guentzel's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Rangers net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy