S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara shares a photo of her rarely seen son, Lenny Slate, as he turns 14 as she jokes he will 'kill her' for sharing snaps

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jo O’Meara shared a flurry of adorable photo's with her rarely seen son, Lenny Slate, as she rang in his 14th birthday on Friday.

The S Club 7 star, 43, delighted her followers and fellow celebrities alike as the petite singer posed next to her towering son and joked 'hopefully he will stop growing'.

The pair could be seen amongst huge birthday balloons as Jo penned a gushing tribute to the teenager.

Sweet: Jo O’Meara, 43, shared an adorable photo of her rarely seen son, Lenny, to ring in his 14th birthday on Friday as she delighted her followers and celebrity friends
Happy birthday! She delighted her followers and fellow celebrities alike as the petite singer posed next to her towering son and joked 'hopefully he will stop growing'

Alongside the photo's she captioned: 'Happy 14th birthday to my not so little Len!!! Hopefully he will stop growing soon.

'You mean the world to me and more darling and I love you more than the sun the moon and all the stars in the sky!!'

She quipped: 'Will he kill me??? Yes yes he will, Happy birthday Lenny.'

Career: Jo starred in S Club 7 alongside (L-R) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, and Jon Lee (Pictured 1999)
Mother: Jo shares Lenny with her ex Bill Slater, who she dated for two years, she told People at the time of their split: 'Even though I'm classed as a single mum, I've got my family and friends'
So cute: She previously put in an appearance on GMTV with a 4-month-old Lenny in September 2008 but he has largely remained out of the spotlight

Jo's former bandmate Rachel Stevens rushed to help celebrate Lenny's birthday, as she penned: 'Aww happy birthday to your gorgeous boy.'

Elsewhere, actress Daniella Westbrook added: 'So cute happy birthday Lenny x'

Jo shares Lenny with her ex Bill Slater, who she dated for two years, she told People at the time of their split in 2008: 'Even though I'm classed as a single mum, I've got my family and friends and the father is going to be involved.'

Cute: Alongside the photo's she captioned: 'You mean the world to me and more darling and I love you more than the sun the moon and all the stars in the sky!!'
Well wishes: Jo's former bandmate Rachel Stevens rush to help celebrate Lenny's birthday as she penned: 'Aww happy birthday to your gorgeous boy'

She continued: 'I think we've made the right decision. If you stay in something that won't be happy, that's not good for the baby.'

'He's going to be loved by both his parents, and he's not going to see us feuding or arguing.'

Last year, Jo left many fans stunned when she unveiled her new look during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

Adorable: Jo's fan were delighted with the update as they penned their birthday well wishes 

The star, who rose to fame as a member of the iconic band in the 1990s, chatted to presenter Christine Lampard ahead of the release of her new solo album With Love.

Jo, who previously revealed she quit smoking and booze as part of a lifestyle, surprised many viewers with her drastically different appearance.

Speaking to Christine about her new solo record, Jo revealed it's been 16 years since she recorded any new music.

She said: 'It's been a long time, it does feel so strange, but I'm so excited. There's one on there which is particularly personal, it's called Lay Your Hurt On Me… which I wrote for my friend Daniel who passed away from cancer, my little dedication was to write a song and put it on the album so his memory could live on forever.'

 Best decision: Jo previously said of her split: 'He's [Lenny] going to be loved by both his parents, and he's not going to see us feuding or arguing'
Jo added: 'Coming back after such a long time is so nerve-wracking, you think it would get easier, but I just get more and more nervous. It's so exciting, I just feel so so lucky to be back.

'I just love music, I've grown up with it, it's my whole life, it's what I want to do and all I love doing. It's very special for me to be back making it.'

However when asked about swirling rumours of an S Club 7 reunion, Jo was tight-lipped, saying: 'There's been no meetings, no plans… there's been no official talks about us doing anything else.

'Everyone else is really busy in their own lives doing their own projects and raising their own kids. Who knows what will happen in the future, I wouldn't rule anything out. I'm back now and I definitely don't want a 16-year gap before a new [album].'

Comeback: Jo, who previously revealed she quit smoking and booze as part of a lifestyle, surprised many viewers with her drastically different appearance

