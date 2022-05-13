ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USFL 2022 Week 5: Games, schedule, how to watch on live stream and TV

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The first half of the USFL regular season comes to an end this week with one team still undefeated and one team still winless.

Tampa Bay Bandits and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu kick off Week 5 against the Michigan Panthers on Friday night. Despite ranking second in the league in passing yards, Ta'amu only has three TD passes in four games.

The Birmingham Stallions will look to keep their perfect record intact Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars, while the New Orleans Breakers — coming off a thrilling Week 4 win — will take on the New Jersey Generals on Saturday in a battle of 3-1 teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers are still looking for their first win of the season. They've made a quarterback change with former University of Richmond standout Kyle Lauletta taking over under center against the Houston Gamblers on Sunday.

USFL WEEK 4 TAKEAWAYS: Breakers win on last-second TD pass; Stallions still undefeated

GOOD LUCK, USFL: Can it succeed when so many other start-up football leagues failed?

4th & MONDAY: Our football newsletter always brings the blitz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCbQy_0fdD6d0G00
Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) throws against the Birmingham Stallions during the first half of their Week 4 game. Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's USFL games:

Where are USFL games played?

The entire regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama , at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The USFL's playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

How can I watch USFL games?

USFL games will be broadcast on Fox or NBC networks. Some games will stream exclusively on Peacock . Games can also be streamed live via FuboTV .

Here's a breakdown of how many games will appear on TV this USFL season: Fox (14 games), NBC (9), USA Network (9), FS1 (8), Peacock (4).

What is the Week 5 USFL schedule?

Friday

Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2), 8:00 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Saturday

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1), 3:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2), 12:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Houston Gamblers (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4), 4:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL 2022 Week 5: Games, schedule, how to watch on live stream and TV

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

LOOK: Transfer Guard Greg Elliott in Pitt Uniform on Official Visit

Over the weekend, Pitt has hosted another guard on an official visit, this time being a big target that it would like to bring in as a quality veteran shooter off the bench. The Panthers are hosting Greg Elliott, a 6-foot-3 guard who played four seasons at Marquette. Elliott averaged seven points per game this season, his fourth with the Golden Eagles. He played 114 games in his Marquette career and shot 39% from three-point range this season on a career-high 3.1 three-point attempts per game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I’m there to help’ — Jason Taylor hoping to aid Hurricanes staff any way he can

The Hurricanes have not yet announced former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor’s title for his off-field role with the team, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who spent the spring working with the Hurricanes, said he wants to help UM and coach Mario Cristobal any way he can. “Whatever Mario decides,” Taylor said before his foundation’s Community Hall of Fame ceremony at the Seminole Hard Rock ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thatssotampa.com

MICHELIN Guide to reveal which Tampa restaurants made the cut this June

The first selection for the MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be unveiled at 6:30pm on June 9 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to a release. This honor will be bestowed upon several Tampa area gems. Which restaurants do you believe deserve to be included? Spots that have been thrust into the top tier conversation from That’s So Tampa readers include Rooster & The Till, Gangchu, Bern’s Steakhouse, Edison Food & Drink Lab, Pane Rustica, Counter Culture, On Swann, and Oak & Ola.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

It’s Back It’s Delicious 11th Annual Cuban Sandwich Festival In Tampa

It’s back. It’s Delicious. 11th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival in Tampa. On May 29th, you can head to the 11th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival in Tampa at Centennial Park. Every year at this festival, there’s the possibility that a world record will be set. Participants set out...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cuban sandwich festival returns to Tampa, Margarita Wars lineup released, plus more local foodie news

Crisp and Green Tampa Bay is just a small area included in Crisp & Green’s massive expansion throughout the country, which includes a whopping 30 locations opening over the next few years. The Minnesota-based company announced its expansion this week, adding that it will open five locations throughout Southwest and Central Florida this spring and summer. On the Crisp & Green website, there are actually three different Tampa locations “coming soon” alongside other slated storefronts in Miami, Sarasota and Orlando. The franchise is known for its health-forward approach to fast casual dining; popular items on its menu include salads, build-your-own grain bowls and smoothies. crispandgreen.com.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Playoff Games#Usfl#Tampa Bay Bandits#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Michigan Panthers#The Birmingham Stallions#The New Orleans Breakers#The New Jersey Generals#The Pittsburgh Maulers#University Of Richmond#The Houston Gamblers#4th Monday
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain moving in Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later this evening. Rain will move in Monday morning a few storms are possible in spots, especially in our eastern counties. A few stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Expect some clearing in the afternoon and it will not be as warm, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s There will be another chance for a shower or storm around dinnertime.
995qyk.com

Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Filling Hundreds Of Jobs

Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino filling hundreds of jobs. If you’re looking for a job, or perhaps a second job, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino looking to fill 300 positions, with perks. Those jobs range from; cash operations, casino guest service, culinary, finance, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, in-room dining, restaurant outlets, retail, security, slot operations, spa and recreation and wardrobe.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh to host pop-up movie events throughout the summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events will be showing several films throughout the summer months with "Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park."Free movies will be shown at special pop-up events during the month of June at a variety of parks located throughout Pittsburgh.During July and August, films will be screened at Highland Park, Riverview Park, Flagstaff Hill at Schenley Park, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mt. Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place, and the West End-Elliott Overlook Park.The 2022 schedule will include films such as "Encanto," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "American Underdog," "No Time to Die," "Singin' in the Rain," as well as other modern and classic movies.The full schedule can be found on the City of Pittsburgh's website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
10 Tampa Bay

What's going on this weekend? Events happening around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Here are some things to look forward to this weekend!. What: A waterfront festival with authentic tacos, premium margaritas, beer and cocktails along with great live music. How much: Tickets start at $9. When: 7:30 p.m. May 15, 2022. Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa. What:...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Cross-Bay Ferry May Get Docked

Cross-Bay Ferry could get docked. It’s time for Bay area governments to sign a new deal for the Cross Bay Ferry. Unfortunately, one county wasn’t willing to stay with continuing the current deal. After seeing an increase in business in the past season, it’s time to negotiate a...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents react to drastic drop in traffic stops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's annual report for 2021 shows drivers have been getting pulled over less often in the city.According to the data, the number of traffic stops has been cut in half from 20,562 in 2019 to 10,243 last year.Residents shared their thoughts with KDKA-TV about whether they think this means policing is going in the right direction or not."That's good, the little tickets, all that stuff hurts people, poor people in the neighborhood, any neighborhood," Hill District resident Paul Harris said.Zone 1, which covers the North Side, saw an 81 percent decrease with 3,933...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews on scene for fire in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

474K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy