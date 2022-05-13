USFL 2022 Week 5: Games, schedule, how to watch on live stream and TV

The first half of the USFL regular season comes to an end this week with one team still undefeated and one team still winless.

Tampa Bay Bandits and quarterback Jordan Ta'amu kick off Week 5 against the Michigan Panthers on Friday night. Despite ranking second in the league in passing yards, Ta'amu only has three TD passes in four games.

The Birmingham Stallions will look to keep their perfect record intact Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars, while the New Orleans Breakers — coming off a thrilling Week 4 win — will take on the New Jersey Generals on Saturday in a battle of 3-1 teams.

The Pittsburgh Maulers are still looking for their first win of the season. They've made a quarterback change with former University of Richmond standout Kyle Lauletta taking over under center against the Houston Gamblers on Sunday.

USFL WEEK 4 TAKEAWAYS: Breakers win on last-second TD pass; Stallions still undefeated

GOOD LUCK, USFL: Can it succeed when so many other start-up football leagues failed?

4th & MONDAY: Our football newsletter always brings the blitz

Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) throws against the Birmingham Stallions during the first half of their Week 4 game. Vasha Hunt, USA TODAY Sports

Here's all you need to know about this weekend's USFL games:

Where are USFL games played?

The entire regular season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama , at either Protective Stadium or Legion Field. The USFL's playoff games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

How can I watch USFL games?

USFL games will be broadcast on Fox or NBC networks. Some games will stream exclusively on Peacock . Games can also be streamed live via FuboTV .

Here's a breakdown of how many games will appear on TV this USFL season: Fox (14 games), NBC (9), USA Network (9), FS1 (8), Peacock (4).

What is the Week 5 USFL schedule?

Friday

Michigan Panthers (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2), 8:00 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Saturday

New Orleans Breakers (3-1) vs. New Jersey Generals (3-1), 3:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday

Birmingham Stallions (4-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (2-2), 12:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Houston Gamblers (1-3) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4), 4:00 p.m. ET (Fox)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USFL 2022 Week 5: Games, schedule, how to watch on live stream and TV