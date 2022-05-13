ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Let’s leave the T-ball where it is': Temporary field at Miantonomi Park draws criticism

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
NEWPORT — The summary plans and draft resolution for a temporary T-Ball facility in Miantonomi Park drew controversy at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting as many claimed the city had not been in contact with several interested parties over the issue since last fall.

When the City Council approved plans to install a skatepark and basketball courts at Louis Duke Abbruzzi Sports Complex, a three-field sports park in the North End, the city began working to find a new location for the t-ball field it would be displacing.

Since the beginning of the conversation, city administration looked to near-by Miantonomi Park as a potential option to house a new T-ball field. Most recently, City Manager Joseph Nicholson submitted a communication to the City Council at their Wednesday meeting detailing the Public Services Department’s plans to install a modular, seasonal field at the park to accommodate the displaced Newport Little League T-ballers.

Aquidneck Land Trust established a conservation easement on Miantonomi Park in 2005, which restricts land development and land use on the park. As such, the T-ball field in question would have to be temporary and seasonal, according to Nicholson’s memorandum.

The plans include a modular fence enclosure at the southeast corner of the Miantonomi multi-purpose playfield, with a portable hooded backstop and six foot high fence panels. A regulation home plate would be installed within a 13-inch diameter clay circle and the remainder of the grass field would be outfitted with quick-release safety bases. A “vandal-proof” steel storage box for equipment, aluminum dugout benches and spectator bleachers would also be provided. The cost estimate for the relocation is $30,000.

While no decisions were made regarding the T-ball field Wednesday night, the communication sparked a lengthy discussion and prompted a few members of the public to speak on the issue. An actual decision won’t be made until the council’s next regular meeting on May 25.

Miantonomi Park:Who makes the call on the T-ball field in Newport? Depends who you ask.

Several members of the public who came to speak on the issue were against putting the T-ball field at the park. Lois Vaughn Eberhard, a former member of the Tree and Open Space Commission and former Aquidneck Land Trust board member said she brought Nicholson’s communication to the attention of ALT Executive Director Chuck Allott. She said Allott was initially on board with the T-ball field barring any conflicts with the conservation easement when discussions began over this issue in the fall of 2021, but had not been in discussions with Nicholson and the City since then.

Eberhard questioned the feasibility of installing a temporary t-ball field in general and how it may conflict with Miantonomi’s conservation easement.

“They’re talking about a six-foot fence that would be put in for the duration of the T-ball season, there’s a backdrop, there are going to be benches and dug-out stuff, there’s going to be a place for storage of equipment, and I’m assuming if they need it there’s going to be electricity,” Eberhard said. “As far as I’m concerned, in the park, especially Miantonomi, we should be operating in the opposite direction, which is keeping the park as open space… let’s find another place for the skate park. Let’s leave the T-ball where it is.”

Newport parks:'It really got out of hand': Why more regulation could be coming

Newport resident Jennifer Jackson spoke on behalf of Newport Little League, saying Nicholson’s recommendation came as a surprise to the league as well, as they had not discussed the issue with the city since October. She also questioned whether the temporary field would be in compliance with league regulations.

“I want a skatepark,” Jackson said. “These kids deserve the moon and sky and everything above, but I don’t think that one should not be sacrificed for the other and I don’t think they should have to choose.”

Jackson also mentioned the plan is not in line with the decision from the Miantonomi Park Commission, which unanimously voted against moving the T-ball field to the park in October. The Miantonomi Park Commission, established by the state in 1921, has “charge and control of the Miantonomi memorial park,” but Nicholson and City Solicitor Christopher Behan said in earlier interviews with The Newport Daily News the decision on what happens to a public park lies with the city itself, not the commission, which serves to advise the city on decisions.

Newport park safety:City Council takes first step to address safety issues in Newport parks

In response to the public’s concerns, Councilor Jamie Bova said she was frustrated over the communication’s inclusion on the docket before city administration reached out to ALT and the Miantonomi Park Commission and asked Nicholson to reach out to interested parties before submitting recommendations. Councilor Angela McCalla suggested the public’s comments may represent the need for another workshop on the issue, but also said there should be compromise between the Little League teams and the skatepark advocates.

“What I hear from the kids is that they want this skatepark and we’re going to have to coalesce together and yes, there’s going to be some negotiation and some sacrifice, but our kids need diversification because they’re not all going to be baseball players, nor are they all basketball players either,” McCalla said.

