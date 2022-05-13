The list of banned items at the Minnesota GOP State Convention is attracting attention

Adam Uren

Thousands of Minnesota Republicans are currently congregating in Rochester for the State GOP Convention, but have been told to leave their flame-throwers at home.

As delegates and supporters prepared to descend on the Mayo Civic Center, Republican activist Jennifer DeJournett shared an image showing a list of prohibited items ahead of the two-day event.

While some of the banned items are things you'd expect to find on the list of prohibited items at large political events – animals, laser pointers – others are a little unusual.

With it being the GOP convention, legally-owned guns are allowed, but it appears only lethal ones are permitted, with the event banning potato guns, BB guns, wrist rockets, water guns, and air guns.

But these items also made it on the list:

"Hoards of insects"

Flamethrowers

Bombs

Fireworks

Blimps/dirigibles

"Excessive amounts of zip ties"

Small hot air balloons

Dry ice bombs

Non-approved literature

Acid

Cow bells (not even if you've got a fever)

The next two days will determine who state Republicans will endorse for a series of public offices, including the fiercely-contested run for governor.

Ahead of the event Friday, there was controversy on Thursday evening when the Republican Party of Minnesota State Central Committee failed to re-certify any of its affiliate groups.

It has been suggested that the reason for this was an attempt to oust the Minnesota Log Cabin Republicans, which represents "LGBT conservatives and straight allies," supposedly over the group's opposition to conversion therapy.

On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Log Cabin Republicans retweeted this post by Guy Benson, the political editor of conservative site Townhall.com and a Fox News contributor.

Minnesota GOP chair David Hann said in a comment that the committee was unable to certify all of its affiliate groups "due to time constraints."