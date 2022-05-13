Evansville’s Willard Library Hosting Annual Book Sale June 4th

"They just don't make 'em like they used to" is a phrase that gets thrown around quite a bit. Whether it's electronics like televisions, or home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, or dishwashers, as the demand for those products rose over time, companies found more cost-effective materials that allowed them to mass-produce those items in order to make them available to the consumer quicker. More times than not, when one of those items breaks, it's often more cost-efficient to replace it altogether than to just simply repair it. The same could be said for the automobile industry as well. However, some of the reasons behind the changes in that industry, beyond cost-effectiveness, were to create vehicles that were lighter and more aerodynamic to increase speed and fuel efficiency. An unfortunate side effect of those changes was the design of the vehicle themselves. The hard edges and straight lines have been replaced by more curves and rounded edges. Not to take anything away from today's automobile designers, there are quite a few vehicles on the road that definitely have a "sit down, shut up, and hold on because we're going to go fast" look, but there is something about a classic car that's been kept in mint condition that just draws people to it. Even if it only gets five miles per gallon.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO