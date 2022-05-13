More People Dying of Overdoses in Wisconsin

Much of the housing market made a forced pit stop during the COVID-19 lockdowns of March 2020, but by that summer it was on track and running red hot. The upswing ran contrary to conventional wisdom, and the pandemic-related lull in home sales that some experts expected never materialized. The opposite happened; both mortgage applications and home sales in the U.S. increased in 2020, exceeding those of the pre-pandemic year prior by considerable margins in many locales.

