More People Dying of Overdoses in Wisconsin

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 3,198 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,446,455. New deaths: 3 (since Friday) Total deaths: 12,957. At least 9,495,631 vaccines have been administered (as of...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
An existing mental health crisis in children and teenagers has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, as CBS’s 60 Minutes reports that Wisconsin has the fifth highest increase of self-harm and attempted suicide in the country with rates being nearly doubled since 2019. With elongated wait times and limited...
The sweeping criminal justice reform package approved by Illinois politicians last year made many changes to the state’s court and law enforcement systems. The bill, among other things, allows those on electronic monitoring to leave their homes two days a week for “essential” needs such as grocery shopping.
Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as the pandemic continues. A report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) indicates medical facilities across the state are struggling to fill vacant healthcare positions, as the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven nurses out of the healthcare industry.
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
Much of the housing market made a forced pit stop during the COVID-19 lockdowns of March 2020, but by that summer it was on track and running red hot. The upswing ran contrary to conventional wisdom, and the pandemic-related lull in home sales that some experts expected never materialized. The opposite happened; both mortgage applications and home sales in the U.S. increased in 2020, exceeding those of the pre-pandemic year prior by considerable margins in many locales.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns that the national baby formula shortage may put parents desperate to feed their babies at risk of potential scams. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is taking proactive measures to increase supply to help ease...
The past few months have seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated portion of the Pennsylvania populace. And, the data at best are five weeks old. The most recent sign of the trend is the latest Tower Health update, which showed on Tuesday...
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) All of the states within the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw their farmland rise in value during the first quarter of 2022 when compared to last year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest survey of agricultural lenders in the district, ag property...
MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
MADISON, Wis. — A total of seven Wisconsin counties have now reached “High” levels of COVID-19 community spread, the level at which the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors. The seven counties identified by Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services are Kenosha, Racine, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk...
MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that three wild red fox kits tested positive for a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that is currently affecting domestic and wild birds in Wisconsin. These cases represent the first detections of HPAI in wild Wisconsin mammals. Similar...
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Winter wheat production in the Badger State is forecast at 15.4 million bushels. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's 16 percent below last year's 18.4 million bushels, according to the latest USDA Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of May 1, the state's winter wheat yield is forecast at 70 bushels per acre, down five bushels from 2021.
We've told you for over a year now that officials are using wastewater to monitor COVID-19 levels. What we learned Friday, is that the longer the pandemic lingers, the more important this surveillance is becoming to understanding where COVID hot-spots are in our state.
Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
