Wisconsin State

More People Dying of Overdoses in Wisconsin

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Terry Bell, WRN) More people are dying of drug overdoses in...

cwbradio.com

WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12,957 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 3,198 (since Friday) Total positive cases: 1,446,455. New deaths: 3 (since Friday) Total deaths: 12,957. At least 9,495,631 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin health officials urge masking in 7 counties with high COVID levels

Wisconsin health officials are urging people in seven counties with high COVID-19 levels to wear masks indoors, and they’re encouraging precautions statewide. The counties that meet the CDC definition for a high COVID burden are Racine, Kenosha, Vernon, Monroe, La Crosse, Rusk and Barron. Most other Wisconsin counties, including Milwaukee, are in the medium category.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

WI Nurses Rally for Fairer Wages, Safe Staffing Ratios

Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as the pandemic continues. A report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) indicates medical facilities across the state are struggling to fill vacant healthcare positions, as the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic has driven nurses out of the healthcare industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’, authorities ask for info

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Statistics Regarding Mortgages in Wisconsin

Much of the housing market made a forced pit stop during the COVID-19 lockdowns of March 2020, but by that summer it was on track and running red hot. The upswing ran contrary to conventional wisdom, and the pandemic-related lull in home sales that some experts expected never materialized. The opposite happened; both mortgage applications and home sales in the U.S. increased in 2020, exceeding those of the pre-pandemic year prior by considerable margins in many locales.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mercury

COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated rising

The past few months have seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated portion of the Pennsylvania populace. And, the data at best are five weeks old. The most recent sign of the trend is the latest Tower Health update, which showed on Tuesday...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
cwbradio.com

Farmland Values Rise in First Quarter of 2022

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) All of the states within the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw their farmland rise in value during the first quarter of 2022 when compared to last year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest survey of agricultural lenders in the district, ag property...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 viewers report scam letters across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A household name in digital security and identity theft protection is being impersonated by con artists. Mail carriers have unknowingly dropped the scam letter into mailboxes across southeast Wisconsin, including Robert Helbling’s mailbox in Burlington. "I don't know how I got this letter," said Helbling. "It said...
BURLINGTON, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Avian flu discovered in wild red foxes in Wisconsin

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that three wild red fox kits tested positive for a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that is currently affecting domestic and wild birds in Wisconsin. These cases represent the first detections of HPAI in wild Wisconsin mammals. Similar...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Winter Wheat Production for Wisconsin

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Winter wheat production in the Badger State is forecast at 15.4 million bushels. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's 16 percent below last year's 18.4 million bushels, according to the latest USDA Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of May 1, the state's winter wheat yield is forecast at 70 bushels per acre, down five bushels from 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
Southern Minnesota News

3 local COVID deaths reported

Three residents from area counties have died of COVID-19, according to a Minnesota Department of Health daily update. The deaths involved a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s, and two victims in their early 70’s from Faribault and Freeborn counties. Twelve total deaths were reported in the state Friday.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

