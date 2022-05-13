16 hospitals receive Healthgrades' Spine Surgery State awards

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deals with over 100 Additional Florida Locations. WRENTHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR, an IV nutrient therapy franchise growing expeditiously across America, is serving up vitamins via IV. The franchise has experienced tremendous growth throughout the nation, including the Sunshine State. The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed talented and driven area representatives who plan to expand the brand to over 100 new locations in Florida.

