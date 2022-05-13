ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota part of the top 2 hurricane force wind events since 2004

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

The two most widespread damaging wind events in the United States since at least 2004 have happened less than five months apart, both occurring in Minnesota and neighboring states.

There were at least 55 wind gusts of 75+ mph during Thursday's severe weather outbreak, which is the second most hurricane force wind gusts in a single day since at least 2004, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMkha_0fdCTFwl00

The only day since at least 2004 with more hurricane force gusts was the unprecedented Dec. 15 outbreak that dropped more than 20 tornadoes in Minnesota while also producing an astonishing 64 hurricane force gusts in the region.

There were more hurricane force gusts in the aforementioned events than there were in the devastating Aug. 10-11 Iowa derecho that caused an estimated $11 billion in damages, and left towns without power for more than a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRJ7E_0fdCTFwl00
NWS SPC

The number of these wind events occurring in the past few years is another sign of the increasingly extreme weather brought about by climate change.

While the Iowa derecho and Thursday's storms were closer to "typical" weather for this time of year – albeit still anomalous for how much heat and moisture the storm system had to work with for early May in the Upper Midwest – the mid-December tornado and wind outbreak was way beyond the standard deviation.

"While extracting the specific role of climate change in any one severe weather event is very difficult, some events are obvious. The Dec. 15 severe weather event, the first ever of its kind on record for Minnesota, is a very obvious climate signal," says Bring Me The News meteorologist Sven Sundgaard.

"Storms that occur during the normal severe weather season are less apparent. Inevitably, in broader terms, our atmosphere is warmer and as a result dew points are higher. Warmer air holds more water. These two components are essential ingredients to instability and energy available for storms.

"We already know large scale storm events such as hurricanes have become more energized as a result of warmer temperatures and in Minnesota extreme rainfall events are increasing dramatically as a result of more water vapor in a warming atmosphere."

The December outbreak saw record temperatures (58 in Minneapolis, 69 in La Crosse) combined with record moisture content and an incredibly powerful low pressure system to spawn a tornado outbreak 10 days before Christmas, and in areas where five days earlier had seen 10-20 inches of snow fall.

You can read about the extensive damage Thursday's storms produced in Minnesota right here, in addition to the tragic situation in Kandiyohi County where a person was killed when a storm toppled a grain bin.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Drone Video Captures the Tornado Touchdown in Andover, Kansas

Andover, Kansas, still has a scar of the deadly F5 tornado that rampaged across the city 31 years ago. With the recent thunderstorm in the Heartland, another tornado struck Andover last week. In the latest update, a drone video captured the moment the tornado touchdown until it dissipated. Despite being...
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy