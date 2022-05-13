Four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner earns an Oklahoma offer

Here at Sooners Wire, we’ve documented just how different the recruiting strategy has been for the Oklahoma Sooners in short order under Brent Venables.

For most of the new staff, their recruiting prowess and success have been on targeting the southeastern. They’ve maintained a similar strategy for the most part, targeting their old stomping grounds from their time at Clemson.

However, that doesn’t mean they’ll ignore other regions like the Pacific Northwest, which is where the latest Oklahoma offer is headed.

Four-star corner Jasiah Wagoner hails from Spanaway, Washington, and reeled in an offer from cornerbacks coach Jay Valai recently. Wagoner is a playmaker on the backend and showcases the ability to attack the ball in the air. He isn’t afraid at all of getting his pads on someone, making plays as a tackler. Wagoner also made plays as a receiver and on special teams as a punt returner.

The list of offers that have been sent to cornerbacks for the 2023 class has erupted to 19 and the Sooners look determined to sign multiple players considering they could lose at least two or three cornerbacks following the 2023 season and that’s not accounting for possible transfers.

Jasiah Wagoner’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN 4 192 3 25

Rivals 4 — 5 38

247Sports 4 121 3 14

247 Composite 4 168 3 21

On3 Recruiting 4 256 – 3

On3 Consensus 3 190 3 22

Vitals

Hometown Spanaway, Washington

Projected Position CB

Height 5-11

Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

