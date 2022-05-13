State police investigating downed aircraft in northern Poconos

State police were investigating a fatal ultralight aircraft crash in Wayne County on Friday.

Pennsylvania State Police in Honesdale received reports of a 9-1-1 call made by the owner of a property along Barracuda Boulevard in the Beach Lake area. The owner related they had discovered a parachute ultralight aircraft down in a field on their property, police said in a press release.

Troopers responded to the scene and identified the deceased operator of the craft as 52-year-old Jeffrey Ronald Chorba of Beach Lake.

Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell and Deputy Coroners pronounced Chorba dead at the scene at 9:12 a.m. The death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Beach Lake is a rural village in Berlin Township, Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Emergency Management Services Assistant Coordinator Pete Hooker, authorities contacted the Federal Aviation Administration in regards to the crash. He said the FAA would not be investigating the incident due to the size of the craft.

State police will be conducting the investigation of the crash. The site was cleared by noon on Friday.

The last fatal aircraft crashes in the Poconos occurred in 2019 on the West End of Monroe County, and in 2017 in Wayne County.

A minor crash happened earlier this year at Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale, when a pilot's plane ran off the runway.

- Tri-County Independent writer David Mazzenga contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.