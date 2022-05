FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging held its first Senior Shindig since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. It was also the first year the Shindig was held at Randall Shedd Park in Fairview instead of the usual location, Sportsman Lake Park. The event was held in Fairview due to a grant being acquired from the Alabama Department of Tourism with the help of Senator Garlan Gudger, Corey Harbison and Representative Randall Shedd. Cullman County Commission on Aging Director Stephanie Lawson stated, “We’re really thankful for Representative Randall Shedd, Corey Harbison and Senator Garlan Gudger. It’s because of the hard work of these three gentlemen that we were able to get some money to pull this thing together, so we could come out and just have a good day.”

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO