Rams' over/under win total among highest in NFL for 2022

Looking at the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 schedule, there are some very winnable games against the likes of the Seahawks, Falcons and Panthers. But there are also matchups with some of the best teams in the league, including the Bills, Packers and Buccaneers.

It’s statistically the hardest schedule in the NFL, which seems fitting for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Yet, despite being the toughest slate of games in the league, oddsmakers still have high expectations for the Rams. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams’ projected win total has been set at 10.5 games.

Over 10.5 wins: -110 ($110 bet wins $100)

Under 10.5 wins: -110 ($110 bet wins $100)

That’s tied for the third-highest total in the NFL, behind only the Bills and Buccaneers, whose totals are each set at 11.5 wins. The Cowboys, Chiefs, Broncos and Packers all have projected win totals of 10.5 like the Rams, as well.

The Rams easily cleared their projected total of 10 wins last season by going 12-5, claiming the NFC West crown and going on to win the Super Bowl. This year’s schedule is much tougher, but on paper, the Rams once again look like title contenders.

Considering Sean McVay has won at least 10 games in four of his first five years in Los Angeles, the Rams are a good bet to win 11-plus games in 2022.