My first-year experience at the university has been an absolute whirlwind. There have been a lot of highs and lows as well as many funny stories to pocket for later. I entered the university as a climate scholar, competitive figure skater and a biochemistry major in the Honors College. I lived on the fourth floor of Louis Redding Hall on East Campus, one of the newer dorms on East Campus with both air conditioning and elevators. I lived right next to my floor’s bathroom which felt like true luxury. I instantly became great friends with my roommate and the other people in my floor section.

