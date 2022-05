DePaul softball’s season has come to an end after back-to-back losses to Villanova and UConn in the Big East Tournament on Friday. After a 6-2 victory over No. 1 UConn on Thursday, the Blue Demons took on Villanova in the semi-final game. The Blue Demons were able to take two out of three games against the No. 3 seed Villanova in the regular season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO