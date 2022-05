It's happened to all of us. Looking for that job. Sometimes it seems like there's no light at the end of the tunnel. First impressions are everything. There are only a few moments while an employer scans your abilities, skills, and experience. You have to be set up for success and that's where a great resume comes in. There are many resources out there when it comes to making a good resume. Using the right words is a must. But, which words should you avoid when developing your resume. Take a look below to see if you've used any of these.

ABILENE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO