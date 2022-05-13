ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From Sisters of Mercy to Supergrass — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Sisters of Mercy to Supergrass: The 105th LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Austin Millz, pop/soul from BAYLI, goth from Christian Death and Sisters of Mercy, indie from Supergrass, and so much...

www.laweekly.com

#Supergrass#Sisters Of Mercy#Playlists#Art#La Weekly#Christian#Soundcloud#Valor Kand#Cruel World Fest#Bauhaus#Love Rockets#Coachella
