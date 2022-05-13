From Sisters of Mercy to Supergrass — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

In a tech-mad world, Jeremiah Baker and his cohorts at design collective Normal Objects consider some intriguing alternatives. Baker, his collaborators, and platformed partners craft astonishingly analog functional things, transcendently simple and hand-executed things that announce their extreme luxury with a blaring stillness. Deconstructed match lighters, sleek conversation-starting watches that know more or less what time it is, Morse Code fidget tappers, desktops reimagined as refined sculpture parks — the witty, high-concept work lands somewhere between art and design, in an elevated zen flex of useful style. Baker is equally dedicated to encouraging greater African American representation in the design industry, where an increased plurality of voices, influences and lived experiences would be invaluable to the discourse.
