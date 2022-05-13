ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Summer vacation: Wisconsin men's basketball overseas trip to France confirmed

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported that Wisconsin MBB were planning on having an overseas trip to France over the summer recently. Now the news has been confirmed by Jeff Potrykus of the...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Spreads set for key nonconference games across the B1G

There are some major nonconference games that will draw plenty of interest in the 2022 season. While we still have a few months until those contests are underway, Vegas has already set the spreads for some of the most important games. FanDuel has updated the spreads for some of the...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Looking ahead: Spreads set for handful of B1G Rivalry Week games

We’re still months away from the start of the college football season but Vegas is already establishing some early lines for some of the B1G’s most important games in 2022. FanDuel has recently released spreads for four B1G games scheduled for the final weekend of the regular season...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

In-state 2023 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman reveals official visit dates with Nebraska

Malachi Coleman is a Nebraska football target that has revealed when he will be visiting Lincoln. He is a home-grown 4-star recruit from Lincoln, Nebraska. Coleman goes to Lincoln East High School and is listed as a 4-star ATH per the 247Sports Composite. He comes in at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds and is the No. 17 athlete and No. 1 player from Nebraska from the class of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Nebraska land in Top 8 for talented DL prospect in 2023 class

Kelze Howard, a 3-star prospect out of Las Vegas, is considering Michigan and Nebraska among his Top 8 schools for commitment. The Nevada native released his list over the weekend. Howard, who cracks the Top 400 among 247Sports composite rankings overall for the 2023 class, revealed the 8 schools he’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
saturdaytradition.com

NCAA Softball 2022 Schedule: 7 B1G teams make field of 64

The field for the NCAA Softball Tournament is set with the field of 64 announced Sunday evening. In total, 7 B1G teams are going dancing with one team hosting a regional as a top-16 seed. The automatic bids out of the B1G went to Northwestern and Nebraska. The Wildcats went...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Summer Vacation#Mbb
saturdaytradition.com

St. Louis DL with offers from 7 B1G programs commits to Northwestern

Northwestern beat out half the B1G for a commitment from a heavily-recruited defensive lineman out of St. Louis. Sunday, Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats earned a verbal pledge from 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman Tyler Gant. He had received 19 other offers, including 7 from B1G programs. The St. Louis native made his announcement with a post on Twitter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland baseball blasts 6 HRs, outslugs Michigan for series sweep

Maryland baseball is sweeping into the final week of the regular season, blasting past Michigan 15-10 Sunday afternoon for a weekend sweep of the Wolverines. The big story for the win by the Terrapins was an offense powered by the long ball. The offense blasted six home runs with Matt Shaw, Luke Shliger, Chris Alleyne, Nick Lorusso and Ian Petrutz getting in on the action.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

The Game 2022: Michigan at Ohio State kickoff time, TV network set

We’re over 6 months away from the 2022 edition of The Game, but the kickoff time and TV network are formally set. FOX has confirmed Michigan at Ohio State will be a Big Noon Kickoff game. FOX Sports included The Game when promoting a loaded Thanksgiving weekend. U-M travels...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Big man TD: Daniel Faalele recalls rushing TD during Minnesota's bowl game

Former Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele had one of the best highlights of the college football bowl season this past year. The 6-foot-9, 380-pound offensive lineman lined up in Minnesota’s backfield in a goal-line situation, took a handoff and ran into the end zone for his first-ever touchdown. That...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy