ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New gym coming to Echo Park; more vintage stores for Highland Park

theeastsiderla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Gym Coming to Echo Park: A new bouldering-gym is opening in a former Mexican market. The Stronghold Climbing Gym is setting up shop at 1624 W Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastsiderla.com

$10k slice on Highland Park one-bedroom; $24k cut on East LA 3-bedroom; $28k chop on Highland Park Modern

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Highland Park one-bedroom: $10,000 slice on remodeled home with vaulted ceilings, a new kitchen with new appliances, an electric fireplace, a front yard shed, and a backyard deck. Now $789,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

The Week Ahead

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Welcome back from what I hope was a fun and relaxing weekend. Now, let's get you prepared for the week ahead. -- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Here Are All the Tacos That You Can Try At the Return of Our Taco Madness Live Event This Saturday In the SGV!

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Charming Eagle Rock Spanish Home

This quintessential 1920’s Spanish in the heart of Eagle Rock provides an oasis of old-world charm in a large modern city. Pools of bright light pour in from nearly every corner of the sun-soaked living room and wonderfully complement the warmth of the hardwood floors. The living room is the perfect place to quietly relax or entertain friends and family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rubbish fire scorches vacant Echo Park restaurant

Echo Park -- A vacant restaurant was damaged early this morning by an outdoor rubbish fire that also scorched part of the interior. The blaze, a video of which was posted on Citizen, blackened one side of the building at Sunset Boulevard and Reservoir Street that most recently housed a Baby Blues BBQ, and before that Costa Alegre, a Mexican restaurant. The building is next to Taix French restaurant, which did not appear to be damaged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echo Park#The Vintage#Art#Mexican#The Brewery Arts Complex#Worship La#Worship Collective#Reverberation Radio
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Laist.com

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 16 - 19

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Catch Helado Negro performing live. Watch a free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

1221 Ocean Avenue Complex Sold For Record Price

Sold for a record price of $330 million. The Irvine Company has sold 1221 Ocean Avenue to the real estate development trust Douglas Emmet as reported by The Real Deal.com for the record price of $330 million in Santa Monica. It is a 120-unit complex and the total price breaks...
SANTA MONICA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [5-15-2022]

If need something fun to fill up your Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 15) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great day!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lapl.org

Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Number of urgent care centers grows, with a new one in Los Feliz

Los Feliz - A new urgent-care center is opening along Hillhurst Avenue, joining other such clinics that have opened nearby in recent years. The new center is part of an expansion into the urgent care businesses by one of the most famous hospitals in L.A.: Cedars-Sinai. Spokesperson Marni Usheroff says the 10,000-square-foot clinic will open in June with primary and OB/GYN care.
HEALTH SERVICES
orangecountytribune.com

Heritage, hot rods displayed

Progress in the development of automobiles is in many ways a kind of history lesson, so it was appropriate that the Westminster Historical Society sponsored a classic car show on Sunday. Located at the Blakey Historical Park, 8612 Westminster Blvd., the event featured displays of historic and vintage automobiles from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fire Breaks Out Inside Structure In Valencia Industrial Center

A fire was reported inside a commercial structure in the Valencia industrial center Monday evening. The structure fire in the Valencia industrial center was reported at about 8 p.m. Monday on the 25600 block of Rye Canyon Road near the intersection of Avenue Stanford, according to Maria Grycan, Community Services Liason with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy