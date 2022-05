Wyoming will receive $3 million to restore lands polluted by industrial activity, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The EPA plans to give $2 million to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and $500,000 to the city of Cheyenne to assess the remediation needs at dozens of damaged sites, and $585,000 to the Sheridan County Conservation District to clean up the former Acme Power Plant.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO