Montgomery County, IA

Funding requests approved for MCDC and trails group

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is splitting funding between the Montgomery County Development Corporation and the Montgomery County Recreational Trails group. County Auditor Stephanie Burke said in 2021, $20,000 was not submitted to MCDC, as a result of a lack of invoices from MCDC. “In 2021, we budgeted...

