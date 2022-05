On May 14, around 6:00 pm, Officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Pedestrian Bridge near the north boat landing for a report of a deceased person caught in a log jam. On arrival, Officers confirmed what a witness had reported and began a recovery process to extract the subject from the water. The body was removed from the area and transported to the UND Pathology lab for further examination.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO