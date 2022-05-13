ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, IA

Stanton receives downtown housing project funding

redoakexpress.com
 3 days ago

Governor Reynolds recently announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to support downtown housing projects in 61 communities, which will create 466 new homes for Iowans. Awards were made through the Downtown Housing Grant program, which provides support for downtown revitalization through new...

www.redoakexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
We Are Iowa

Iowa businesses eye Granger for expansion

GRANGER, Iowa — On Friday, Granger City administrator Kirk Bjorland surveyed the land where the town's first major grocery store is set to be built. "We're excited the city of Granger will be doing some expanding," he said. This expansion could give the city of about 2,000 people a...
GRANGER, IA
Davenport Journal

Hy-Vee extended its support to veteran and active duty military member employees by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Statement of Support Program

West Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the mission of the Statement of Support Program is to increase employer support of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. The executive vice president, chief administrative...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Worker hit by car in Western Iowa road construction zone dies

(Red Oak, IA) — A worker has been hit and killed in an Iowa highway construction zone in Western Iowa. Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan, Iowa was directing traffic at the entrance to the highway 35 construction zone near Red Oak, when a driver hit him with his car.
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Stanton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grant, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
iowapublicradio.org

U.S. Senate candidate Glenn Hurst says Democrats shouldn't nominate another centrist candidate if they want to win

Dr. Glenn Hurst is a physician in the small town of Minden in western Iowa. Hurst, who also serves on the city council for this town of about 600 people, is one of the three Democrats running in hopes of facing Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in the fall. He doesn't have as much name recognition or money as Mike Franken and Abby Finkenauer. But Hurst says they’re not as progressive as him.
IOWA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Des Moines, Iowa

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Des Moines has gone a long way in the previous few decades to establish itself as a lively Midwest cultural center. Des Moines is home to big insurance businesses as well as a prominent political landscape, as well as sculpture parks, botanical gardens, and a vibrant shopping and dining scene. The best coffee shops in Des Moines are the ones that make you feel like you're walking into a friend's family room, where you'll be welcomed with a warm cup of coffee and hours of storytelling in a cozy armchair.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

GOP Candidates in Iowa’s Third District Concerned About Ukraine Aid Package

(Des Moines, IA) — The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate, this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

The Buck Snort in Exira closed permanently

(Exira) The Buck Snort Restaurant in Exira has closed. Officials thanked the community of Exira for their support on The Buck Snort Exira Facebook page, but announced that they have closed permanently. We have received no word at this time as to why the restaurant has closed. The Buck Snort Exira just opened in October 2021.
EXIRA, IA
theperrynews.com

Vehicle flips on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue Sunday

A vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Iowa Highway 141 Sunday night, skidding on its top to a stop and slowing traffic on the state highway. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown at this hour. At least one person was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Trooper McCreedy Talks Window Tint Law

(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy discussed window tints during KSOM Radio’s Trooper Tips program with Frank Rizzo. Trooper McCreedy points to a recent project in Guthrie County where law enforcement served seven or eight citations for illegal window tints. In Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Powerful dust storm grows into another NE, IA, SD, MN derecho

(Omaha, NE) -- Another Midwest storm is being classified as a derecho. The storm system meets the definition of a derecho: Wind gusts of at least 58 miles an hour, it traveled more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. "It covered much of North Central and...
OMAHA, NE
Radio Iowa

Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say...
RED OAK, IA
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Bolts Early from Herbster Wake, Avoids Awkward Stage Moment with Lewandowski

Last September, both Governor Kristi Noem and the man who loaned her planes and won her endorsement in the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary, Charles Herbster, cut ties with Corey Lewandowski over allegations that he sexually harassed big GOP donor Trashelle Odom of Idaho at a Las Vegas fundraiser. Keeping her distance from Lewandowski made extra practical sense for Noem, as she needed to quash unproven rumors that she and Lewandowski were cheating on their spouses with each other.
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Body of missing man found in Des Moines River

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs woman arrested in Essex

(Essex) — A Council Bluffs woman was arrested in Essex Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 400 block of East Street in Essex around 2 a.m. for a report of car driving around honking its horn. Officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of Forbes Street honking its horn.
ESSEX, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy