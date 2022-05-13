Stanton receives downtown housing project funding

(Des Moines, IA) — The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate, this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO