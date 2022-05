We are taking a break from featuring a canine, as we typically do, as our Pet Of The Week, and this week we're introducing you to a feline that is looking for a new home. The Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler has cats available for adoption too! They'll adopt out more dogs than cats throughout the year, but they a have 'cat-ery' that has many wonderful kittens and kitties that are waiting to be loved and adopted just like their canine friends.

TYLER, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO