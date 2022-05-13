'Tremors' actor Fred Ward dies

Click here to read the full article. Maggie Peterson, an actress who made a lasting impression as the sweet-natured, occasionally flirtatious mountain girl Charlene Darling on The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s, died May 15 in Colorado, her family has announced. “It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon,” the family posted on Facebook today. “She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although she appeared on only five episodes of the classic rural sitcom in the Charlene role, Peterson was among the show’s...

