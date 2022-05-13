ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Newton leaves audience members in tears as she pays tribute to beloved late husband Bert during triumphant return to the stage

By A. James
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Beloved Australian singer and actor Patti Newton gave a moving tribute to her late husband, TV legend Bert, during a Mother's Day concert on Sunday.

The gorgeous 77-year-old joined the Aussie Pops Orchestra event, held at Melbourne's Hamer Hall, and sang a trio of numbers devoted to Bert reports The Herald Sun.

Photos of Bert, who died in October, 2021, aged 83, were projected above the stage as Patti made her tender salute in song.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1tDN_0fdBv1Sh00
Tribute: Beloved Australian singer and actor Patti Newton (pictured) gave a moving tribute to her late husband, TV legend Bert, during a Mother's Day concert last Sunday

One of the numbers was a special tune simply called For Bert.

Patti also delivered a touching version of Unforgettable which, according to reports, did not leave a dry eye left in the house.

One Day at a Time and Wind Beneath My wings were also part of Patti's tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJkN4_0fdBv1Sh00
Partners: Photos of Bert, who died in October, 2021, aged 83, were projected above the stage as Patti made her tender salute in song. Patti and Bert are pictured in Melbourne in 2019

The star first announced she would be returning to the stage back in January.

Patti said she was committed to the Mother's Day show with longtime friend John Foreman and the Aussie Pops Orchestra.

John, who was the musical director for Channel 10's GMA from 1992 to 2004 which Bert hosted, told the Herald Sun then, that he was 'absolutely thrilled' Patti has signed on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PexYl_0fdBv1Sh00
Loss: Patti - who was married to Bert for 47 years - laid her husband to rest in November. Pictured: An early family photograph

Patti - who was married to Bert for 47 years - laid her husband to rest in November.

Bert had his leg amputated last year after a toe infection that led to another range of complications.

His health first became a concern in 2012 when he underwent a quadruple bypass.

Earlier in May Patti Newton has revealed new details about Bert's last days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a76yg_0fdBv1Sh00
Devoted: 'I didn't want him to suffer anymore, so I probably am relieved that he's in a safe place and resting peacefully,' Patti said on The Morning Show. Pictured: Patti and Bert on their wedding day in 1974

She hailed the veteran entertainer's positive outlook as he battled various health issues, and admitted she was glad his suffering is over.

'I didn't want him to suffer anymore, so I probably am relieved that he's in a safe place and resting peacefully,' Patti said on The Morning Show.

In January Patti told Woman's Day she had a 'wonderful relationship' with Bert, describing the veteran entertainer as 'humble'.

'Everyone has ups and downs. I hate it when people say they never had a cross word – you can't go through life being holier than thou,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CA0b_0fdBv1Sh00
Showbiz sweethearts: Patti and Bert met in the early days of Australian TV in the 1950s and 60s

