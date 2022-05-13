ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The sister of billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes splashes out on a $7million weekend home in Sydney's Palm Beach

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bettina Hemmes, sister of pub baron Justin Hemmes, has splashed out on a magnificent beach house in one of Sydney's most sought after postcodes.

The attractive fashion designer who enjoys a low profile compared to her 49-year-old billionaire brother, was rumoured to have spent $7 million on the purchase, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Located at Palm Beach, nearly 40kms from Sydney's CBD, the beautiful property, originally built in the 1930s, covers 1170sq m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAPnk_0fdBuwM800
Million-dollar view: Palm Beach as seen from the patio of Bettina Hemmes new property - a beautiful Palm Beach weekender rumoured to be worth approximately $7 million

Described as 'rustic' the dazzling spread offers panoramic ocean views, a holiday atmosphere and spacious living.

The kitchen has managed to retain a bit of early 20th century charm, since the stove is an electric Kooka, a famous brand and today, something of a collector's item.

Other features include a large patio and combined dining area with ocean outlook, and a huge living room.

The resort style main bedrooms offers plenty of light, and balcony access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCJxX_0fdBuwM800
Dynasty: Fashion designer Bettina, with pub baron Justin and their father, John Hemmes as seen on the red carpet at the Ivy in 2012

The Daily Telegraph reports that no price details have emerged from Bettina's sale. The last bid on the property was for $6.5 million, before Bettina managed to seal the deal.

Average house prices in Palm Beach, a destination long-prized amongst celebrity's and artists, is $5.7 million, according to realeaste.com.

Meanwhile, Bettina's brother, Justin made it into the headlines once more last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVdYB_0fdBuwM800
Holiday life: Visitors can dine outside or relax on the verandah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6LMU_0fdBuwM800
Resort style: One of the gorgeous bedrooms inside Bettina's new purchase at Palm Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGxPi_0fdBuwM800
Rustic charm: Old style cooking inside the Palm Beach weekender includes a genuine antique - an early electric Kooka 

The guru behind the massive Merivale hospitality brand threw a party worth $1 million for his staff.

The shindig was held at Justin's popular Sydney CBD nightclub The Ivy, lasted a whopping 12 hours and, with the 49-year-old Merivale CEO pictured joining the fun.

'It was a mini-festival. Thousands of staff all having an amazing time, it was incredible,' Hemmes told The Daily Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HdBa_0fdBuwM800
Time to party! Justin Hemmes (pictured) threw a whopping party for his staff at his popular Sydney CBD nightclub The Ivy last month which cost a whopping $1 million

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Trump Family’s Palm Beach Mansion Available as $2.5 Million a Year Rental

A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire businessman Justin Hemmes, 49, and his model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, arrive in Sydney via private jet after a romantic holiday in New Caledonia

Justin Hemmes and Madeline Holtznagel touched down at Sydney Airport on a private jet on Friday. The high-profile couple had returned from a romantic holiday in Nouméa in New Caledonia. Both Justin, 49, and his model girlfriend were spotted stepping off the plane and onto the tarmac, where they...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Baron#The Daily Telegraph#Merivale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
SheKnows

Betty White’s Adorable $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Will Go to One Lucky Buyer — See Photos

Betty White has been gone for four months and she is still sadly missed. For anyone looking for a piece of Hollywood history, her beloved Brentwood home has come up for sale of $10.575 million. The family-friendly neighborhood has long been a celebrity favorite for A-list stars like Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gwyneth Paltrow, so this property should be snapped up pretty quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy