Sandy Haggett died on May 10, 2022, at home supported by family, friends and hospice. She was born in Lancaster, Pa., on June 20, 1943, the daughter of Elsie and Bill Charles. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School, she, her husband, Burt, and their young son Matthew moved to Bar Harbor from the Philadelphia area. Sandy and Burt established the Acadia Veterinary Hospital, where they both worked for 23 years. She was grateful to be able to fulfill her desire, present from a very young age, to work toward the alleviation of suffering in animals.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO