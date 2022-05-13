ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 30% off Proto-col Eye Lift dubbed the "non-invasive alternative to Botox"

By Harriet Flook
 4 days ago

PROTO-COL Eye Lift is the next beauty must-have on everyone's radar, and this is how you can snap one up and save 30% off.

With 4.5 star reviews and claims that it can deliver immediate results in just 3 minutes, the anti-ageing skincare wonder it a must-try.

Have you tried Proto-Col yet? Credit: PROTO-COL

  • Proto-Col The Eye-Lift, £34.95, save 30% off using SUN30 - buy here

Available directly from proto-col.com, the Eye Lift aims to "instantly lift, firm, brighten and tighten tired-looking eyes", with results that appear in minutes, but anti-ageing benefits that last.

What's more, Sun readers can also save 30% off the £34.95 beauty buy using discount code SUN30 at checkout.

The Eye Lift helps to correctly fine lines and wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles and hooded eyes. It has been described as a "non-invasive alternative to Botox" - so we're all ears to learn more.

Whilst results appear in minutes, The Eye Lift has a long lasting, powerful plant-based formula.

The 4-in-1 lightweight eye lifting serum contains much loved skincare ingredients such as potent triple-action peptides, plant collagen and powerful botanical extracts.

The results speak for themselves Credit: PROTO-COL
You can see changes in minutes Credit: PROTO-COL

With powerful antioxidants such as sea moss, acai berries, and Japanese mint, it helps to minimise the appearance of dark circles and generally improve skin tone.

If that wasn't enough, The Eye Lift is a hit with beauty fans too, with reviews raving about it's benefits.

One happy shopper said: "Takes away all lines and dents makes your eyes so much younger will recommend it to all my family and friends".

Whilst another added, "I've been lucky enough to be part of the test group on this product! As a 76-year-old lady, I've certainly got a few lines and wrinkles.

"This product literally took 10 years off me immediately. It's going definitely going into my "must have" proto-col products along with the complete collagen gels which I love!

"Thank you proto-col, this product is a massive winner!!!"

Priced at £34.95, it's a great choice if you're looking to tackle fine lines and refresh your skincare regime.

Available from proto-col.com, it's destined to be your next beauty fave. Just make sure to use code SUN30 to save 30% off.

On the lookout for more new beauty drops? Tan Luxe has dropped the Crème and it is the summer must have for glowing skin.

The Ordinary Haircare has dropped and here’s what we’re loving.

From virtual makeup to baby hair sculpting & lash botox – the A-Z of beauty trends you need to know about for 2022

