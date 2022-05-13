ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Leeds vs Brighton on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for Premier League match

By Sam Street
 4 days ago
LEEDS face a crucial match in their bid for survival as they host Brighton in their final home game of the season.

The Whites are below 17th placed Burnley on goal difference following a wretched run of four games without a win.

Kalvin Phillips and Leeds are staring down the barrel at relegation Credit: Getty
Brighton are in rude health after hammering Man Utd 4-0 Credit: Getty

On Wednesday they were hammered 3-0 by Chelsea and suffered a second red card in two games as Dan James was sent off for a horror tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

Brighton have had nothing to play for for weeks, but that hasn't stopped them coming into this one on an excellent run of form.

Following a surprise 3-0 win at Wolves two weeks ago, the Seagulls routed Man Utd 4-0 at the Amex last week.

What time does Leeds vs Brighton kick off?

  • Leeds vs Brighton takes place on Sunday, May 15.
  • The match kicks off at 2pm UK time.
  • It takes place at Elland Road.
  • On the South Coast in November, the teams played out a 0-0 draw.

Is Leeds vs Brighton on TV and can I live stream it?

  • Unfortunately, Leeds vs Brighton is not on TV in the UK.
  • Viewers in the US can stream the game live on Peacock Premium.

Team news

Dan James joins Luke Ayling in being ruled out for the rest of the season through suspension, after the pair picked up clumsy red cards against Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Patrick Bamford is also set to remain out for Jesse Marsch's side.

Enock Mwepu, Jacob Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are all out for Brighton through injury.

Latest odds

Leeds 17/10

Draw 5/2

Brighton 8/5

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Sunday, May 15

