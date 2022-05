BAR HARBOR AND HARDEEVILLE, S.C. Albert “Al” Day Jr., 81, of Hardeeville, S.C., passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022, surrounded by this loving family. He was born in Bar Harbor on July 27, 1940, to the late Albert Winfield Day Sr. and Mary Cody Day. He loved his family, but especially his 26 grandchildren.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO