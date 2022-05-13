ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pictured: Levi Bellfield's 40-something 'educated and intelligent' blonde fiancee who is determined to marry serial killer in prison saying he is 'not a monster' and has 'changed'

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

This is serial killer Levi Bellfield's fiancee, who claims he is 'not a monster', and feels sorry for him having to die in prison for his evil crimes.

Bellfield's girlfriend - who is in her 40s - reckons the hammer killer has changed and is her dream man.

The woman, who describes herself as 'very educated and intelligent', has been dating the triple-murderer since 2019.

And - as one might expect from someone engaged to one of Britain's most notorious criminals - she adds she is 'extremely non-judgemental'.

Bellfield is known as Britain's most evil killer and murdered 13-year-old schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

His new fiancee told the Mirror: 'He is not a monster. Yes he has a bad past, but 17 years in prison changes a person.

'He has changed, he has remorse, and there are always reasons a person goes wrong in life.

'There is always a far bigger picture. He is 53 years old, still young and has to live knowing he will just grow old and die in that horrendous place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDl59_0fdBql2D00
Bellfield's girlfriend - who's in her 40s - reckons the killer has changed and is her dream man
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3DKL_0fdBql2D00
The woman, who describes herself as 'very educated and intelligent', has dated him since 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lxOyy_0fdBql2D00
Serial killer Levi Bellfield was introduced to his fiancée by the Yorkshire Ripper behind bars

Bellfield was introduced to his fiancée through Peter Sutcliffe, who was friends with the woman before he died in 2020.

Bellfield and Sutcliffe were on the same wing in HMP Frankland. Bellfield asked to be put in touch with her after seeing her picture in Sutcliffe's cell, the Sun reported.

They spoke on the phone, before she then began visiting Bellfield at the County Durham prison.

'What people don't realise is that the woman was friends with Sutcliffe for years before he died, although there was no romance between them,' a source told the Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHGfz_0fdBql2D00
Dowler was snatched from the street while on her way from school to her home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLN2b_0fdBql2D00
Marsha McDonnell, 19, was had been to the cinema with friends and was on a late night bus when she was attacked with a hammer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BF00U_0fdBql2D00
Amelie Delagrange, 22, whose body was found, with a serious head injury lying on Twickenham Green, south west London

A career of evil: Bellfield's rap sheet

1981: His first conviction was for burglary

1990: Convicted of assaulting a police officer

October 14, 2001: Anna-Marie Rennie, 17, was attacked in Hospital Bridge Road, Witton, southwest London. She manages to escape but four years later identifies Bellfield as the man who tried to kidnap her. The jury failed to reach a verdict on a charge of false imprisonment and kidnapping

March 21 2002: Milly, 13, is walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, when she disappears. Her remains are found six months later 25 miles away.

February 2003: Marsha McDonnell, 19, gets off a bus near her home in Hampton after a night out with friends, and is struck three times on the back of the head with a blunt object by Bellfield.

May 2004: Kate Sheedy, 18, is left for dead after Bellfield runs her down in his car after she gets off a bus in Isleworth after spending the evening with friends.

August 2004: Amelie Delagrange, 22, is battered to death by Bellfield after she gets off at the wrong bus stop and is attacked walking across Twickenham Green. She dies of head injuries.

February 2008: Bellfield is convicted of the murders of Marsha and Amelie, and the attempted murder of Kate.

March 2010: Bellfield is charged with killing Milly.

May 2011: Bellfield goes on trial at the Old Bailey after he denies abducting and murdering Milly.

June 2011: Bellfield yawns as he is found guilty of Milly's murder. The following day he refuses to attend court where he is jailed for life. Bellfield becomes the first person to receive two whole-life terms.

February 2012: Bellfield loses a Court of Appeal bid to challenge his conviction for Milly's kidnap and murder.

January 2016: Bellfield admits abducting, raping and killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler for the first time, Surrey Police say.

They said that Bellfield asked for Sutcliffe's consent to write to her, around a year before he died.

His fiancée has now said that she is 'not ashamed' of their relationship, and believes that Bellfield has 'changed' and is 'not a monster'.

She described herself to the Mirror as 'extremely non-judgemental', adding that her and her fiancé have had 'kisses and cuddles' in the County Durham prison.

Yesterday Dominic Raab said that Bellfield's request to get married in prison is 'inconceivable' and a wedding is unlikely to happen because of the risk he would pose to his fiancee.

And prime minster Boris Johnson has also condemned the nuptials, along with prisons minister Victoria Atkins.

'The PM is sickened and appalled by this, and his thoughts are with the families of his victims,' his spokesperson said.

Ms Atkins called Bellfield a 'monster' and said that she is looking into the marriage application 'very carefully'.

Bellfield, who is serving two whole life sentences for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler, has asked for permission to marry a woman while in custody.

The killer got down on one knee and proposed to the woman in front of staff at HMP Frankland in County Durham, according to a report from The Sun.

Mr Raab, who is justice secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, said the 53-year-old is a 'dangerous serial killer' and suggested any nuptials in prison are unlikely to happen.

When asked what powers he has to stop the wedding, Mr Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, criticised the Human Rights Act.

He said: 'The Human Rights Act puts all sorts of obstacles in our way in that regard, which is I think one more reason why we are introducing a Bill of Rights to add a bit more common sense.

'What I can tell you is it is inconceivable that the prison or the Ministry of Justice would authorise that marriage unless the very significant concerns about the safeguarding were addressed; we've asked for a risk assessment in relation to that.

'Clearly, we're dealing with a dangerous serial killer.'

Mr Raab said it is 'very difficult to see' how the safeguarding concerns could be overcome.

The Government outlined its plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a new Bill of Rights in Tuesday's Queen's speech.

Former bouncer and wheel-clamper Bellfield's bid to wed is 'exactly the kind of case' which shows the new legislation is needed, Mr Raab said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBlJw_0fdBql2D00
Bellfield asked to be put in touch with his now fiancée after seeing her picture in Sutcliffe's cell before he died in 2020. Pictured, Sutcliffe aged 74
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyNZo_0fdBql2D00
He is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland (pictured)

He added: 'We need written down in UK law a clear set of rights. They shouldn't be trumped by elastic interpretations of human rights.'

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland said people will be 'rightly shocked' to hear he has become engaged, with director of the Centre for Crime Prevention, David Spencer, calling the marriage an 'insult' to his victim's families.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five killers including triple murderer who smothered his baby have jail terms reviewed by judges

Five notorious killers including Sarah Everard’s murderer and a father who smothered his own baby daughter are having their sentences reviewed by senior judges. The cases heard on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal included Ms Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Triple killer Jordan Monaghan and double murder Ian Stewart are also having their jail terms looked at again. The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges concluded today, with a decision due at a later date.He said: “We propose to take time to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Atkins
Person
Levi
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
David Spencer
Person
Peter Sutcliffe
Person
Levi Bellfield
Person
Dominic Raab
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Prison#Fiance#Murder#Violent Crime#Mirror#Sun
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother fights High Court battle to keep brain damaged 12-year-old son alive: Doctors say life support should be switched off four weeks after he was found with ligature around his neck at home

A desperate mother is battling with a hospital to keep her son's life support switched on after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck four weeks ago. Hollie Dance, 46, wants to give 12-year-old son Archie Battersbee every chance at life, but specialists treating him say it is 'highly likely' he is already brain dead.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

How a mother-of-two was told she had 'low iron levels' when it was really terminal cancer which could kill her within months - as she reveals the VERY common symptom that doctors dismissed

A brave mother-of-two has detailed her heartbreaking battle with cancer after she was given just months to live following a misdiagnosis of her illness after feeling tired. Chanelle Moles, 34, from Fremantle in Western Australia, was given the devastating news she had stage four colon cancer in late 2020. She'd...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy